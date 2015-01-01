पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिशन ऑस्ट्रेलिया पर टीम इंडिया:बुमराह ने कहा- ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मेरा मुकाबला खुद से; गिल बोले- मैं भी पूरी तरह तैयार

सिडनी40 मिनट पहले
जसप्रीत बुमराह तीनों फॉर्मेट में टीम इंडिया का हिस्सा हैं। वहीं, शुभमन गिल को वन-डे और टी-20 टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वन-डे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया की तैयारी अंतिम दौर में है। टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह ने कहा कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ उनका मुकाबला खुद से हैं। वहीं, सलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने बताया कि वह पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेलना पसंद
बुमराह ने बताया कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेलना हमेशा चुनौतीपूर्ण रहता है। दोनों ही टीमों के बीच हमेशा बराबरी का मुकाबला रहता है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें हमेशा बेस्ट टीम के खिलाफ खुद को साबित करने की कोशिश करनी चाहिए। इसलिए मैं हमेशा इन परिस्थितियों में खुद से मुकाबला करने के लिए तैयार रहता हूं, ताकि दबाव में मैं अपने खेल को और सुधार सकूं।

तीनों फॉर्मेट में बुमराह पर दारोमदार
बुमराह भारत की वन-डे, टी-20 और टेस्ट मैच में बॉलिंग अटैक की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे। इस साल हुए IPL में भी बुमराह शानदार फॉर्म में थे और सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने के मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर थे।

किसी तरह का व्यक्तिगत लक्ष्य नहीं बनाया : गिल
गिल ने अपनी IPL टीम कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स की वेबसाइट पर जारी एक वीडियो में कहा कि मैं आस्ट्रेलिया में खेलने को तैयार हूं, क्योंकि कि यह मेरा पहला दौरा है। जब मैं बच्चा था जब भारत और आस्ट्रेलिया के बीच की सीरीज देखता था। मैं काफी उत्साहित हूं।

उन्होंने कहा कि एक अच्छी बात यह है कि मेरे कई सारे दोस्त मेरे साथ सफर कर रहे हैं। इसलिए इसमें काफी मजा आएगा मैंने किसी तरह का निजी लक्ष्य नहीं बनाया है, लेकिन मैं इस दौरे के लिए तैयार हूं।

गिल वन-डे और टेस्ट टीम का हिस्सा
गिल ने अभी तक भारत के लिए सिर्फ दो वनडे खेले हैं। वह आस्ट्रेलियाई दौरे पर गई भारत की वन-डे और टेस्ट टीम का हिस्सा हैं। भारत का आस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 3 वन-डे और 3 मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज खेलनी है। इसके बाद टीम 4 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज खेलेगी। दौरे की शुरुआत 27 नवंबर को खेले जाने वाले पहले वन-डे से होगी।

