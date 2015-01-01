पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीम इंडिया को खलेगी रोहित की कमी:मैक्सवेल बोले- रोहित की गैर-मौजूदगी से हमारा फायदा, लेकिन राहुल भी बेहतरीन खिलाड़ी

मुंबईएक घंटा पहले
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ऑलराउंडर ग्लेन मैक्सवेल IPL में लोकेश राहुल की कप्तानी वाली किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खेलते हैं। इस सीजन में मैक्सवेल पूरी तरह फ्लॉप रहे थे। (फाइल फोटो)

27 नवंबर से भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच शुरू हो रही वन-डे शृंखला में टीम इंडिया के ओपनर रोहित शर्मा की गैर-मौजूदगी चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ऑलराउंडर ग्लेन मैक्सवेल का मानना है कि रोहित के टीम में न होने से कंगारू टीम को फायदा होगा। लेकिन उनका यह भी कहना है कि टीम की उप-कप्तानी संभाल रहे लोकेश राहुल रोहित की कमी को पूरा कर सकते हैं।

बता दें कि हैमस्ट्रिंग की वजह से रोहित आईपीएल के कुछ मैचों में नहीं खेले थे। हालांकि बाद में उन्होंने फाइनल समेत कई मैचों में मुंबई इंडियंस की कप्तानी भी की थी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए रोहित को टेस्ट टीम में शामिल किया गया है। वहीं, वन-डे और टी-20 में उनकी जगह लोकेश राहुल को चुना गया है।

रोहित ने खुद को साबित किया : मैक्सवेल
न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, उन्होंने कहा कि रोहित एक वर्ल्ड क्लास परफॉर्मर हैं। ओपनिंग बैट्समैन के रूप में रोहित ने खुद को साबित किया है। उनके नाम वन-डे में 3 डबल सेंचुरी हैं। ऐसे में अगर उनके जैसा बल्लेबाज टीम में न हो, तो विपक्षी टीम को फायदा पहुंचता है।

राहुल सबसे अच्छा विकल्प
मैक्सवेल ने कहा कि रोहित की जगह लोकेश राहुल से बेहतर विकल्प कोई हो ही नहीं सकता। राहुल ने आईपीएल के दौरान शानदार बल्लेबाजी करते हुए ऑरेंज कैप हासिल की थी। उन्होंने कहा कि राहुल न सिर्फ ओपनिंग बल्कि मिडिल ऑर्डर में भी टीम को मजबूती देंगे।

उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि रोहित की जगह मयंक अग्रवाल शिखर धवन के साथ पारी की शुरुआत कर सकते हैं। वहीं, राहुल विकेटकीपिंग के साथ मिडिल ऑर्डर में बल्लेबाजी करते नजर आ सकते हैं। मयंक-राहुल ने आईपीएल-13 में पंजाब के लिए शानदार ओपनिंग की थी।

मैक्सवेल ने कहा कि मयंक-राहुल दोनों शानदार बल्लेबाज हैं। मैं अपनी लाइफ इतने बेहतरीन खिलाड़ियों से कभी नहीं मिला। उन्होंने तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद शमी की जमकर तारीफ की।

टीम की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरने की कोशिश करूंगा : मैक्सवेल
मैक्सवेल ने कहा कि मैं और फॉर्म में चल रहे मार्कस स्टोइनिस पर टीम के लिए ऑलराउंडर की भूमिका निभाने का दायित्व रहेगा। हम दोनों पर टीम में 5वें बॉलर की कमी को पूरा करने के साथ-साथ बल्लेबाजी में फिनिशर की भूमिका निभाने की जिम्मेदारी होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि डेविड वॉर्नर और स्टीव स्मिथ की वापसी से ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम मजबूत हुई है।

