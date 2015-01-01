पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिराज का हौसला:भारतीय बॉलर ने कहा- पिता के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टीम को जीत दिलाना चाहता हूं, ताकि उन्हें मुझ पर गर्व हो

सिडनी41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मोहम्मद सिराज टीम इंडिया की टेस्ट टीम का हिस्सा हैं। भारत ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 4 टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज खेलनी है।
  • सिराज बोले- मां ने हिम्मत ने दी और कहा- ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रुककर अच्छा खेलूं और देश का नाम रोशन करूं
  • 20 नवंबर को हैदराबाद में सिराज के पिता का इंतकाल हो गया था, वे फेफड़े की बीमारी से जूझ रहे थे

बीते दिन अपने पिता को खोने वाले टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज उनके सपने को पूरा करना चाहते हैं। सिराज ने सोमवार को बताया कि उनके पिता चाहते थे कि मैं अपने देश के खेलूं और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ होने वाली सीरीज में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करूं।

सिराज ने बताया कि वे चाहते थे कि मैं अपने प्रदर्शन से टीम को गर्व महसूस कराऊं। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं अपने पिता के लिए यह सीरीज जीतना चाहता हूं, ताकि उन्हें मुझ पर गर्व हो।

टेस्ट टीम में शामिल तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज (26) के पिता मोहम्मद घोस (53) का 20 नवंबर को हैदराबाद में इंतकाल हो गया था। वे काफी समय से फेफड़ों की बीमारी से जूझ रहे थे। टीम इंडिया अपने 54 दिनों के ऑस्ट्रेलिया की शुरुआत 27 नवंबर से वन-डे मैच के साथ करेगी।

मां बोली- टीम के लिए अपना फर्ज निभाऊं
न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, BCCI टीवी को दिए इंटरव्यू में सोमवार को कहा कि मेरे पिता का इंतकाल मेरे लिए सबसे बड़ी क्षति है, क्योंकि वे मेरे सबसे बड़े सपोर्टर थे। मेरे पिता चाहते थे कि मैं देश के लिए खेलूं और कुछ कर के दिखाऊं। अब मैं अपने पिता के सभी सपने पूरा करना चाहता हूं।

उन्होंने कहा कि आज मेरे साथ न होकर भी वे मेरे दिल में हैं। मैंने अपने मां से भी बात की। उन्होंने मुझे मेरे पिता के सपने के बारे में बताया और टीम इंडिया के लिए अच्छा करने के लिए मुझे प्रोत्साहित किया।

टीम ने परिवार की तरह साथ दिया
26 साल के सिराज ने बताया कि दुख के इन दिनों में पूरी टीम परिवार की तरह की मेरे साथ खड़ी है। कप्तान विराट कोहली ने मुझे हौसला रखने और पिता के सपने पर फोकस रखने के लिए कहा। सिराज, IPL में कोहली की कप्तानी वाली रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के लिए भी खेलते हैं।

पिता ने रिक्शा चलाकर मेरा सपना पूरा किया
हैदराबाद की छोटी सी बस्ती टोली चौकी से आने वाले सिराज ने कहा कि मैं जानता हूं कि पिता ने मेरा सपना पूरा करने के लिए काफी मेहनत की है। वे रिक्शा चलाते थे। उनके इंतकाल की खबर मेरे लिए बड़ा झटका है। मैंने अपने जीवन का सबसे बड़ा सपोर्ट खो दिया।

IPL में सिराज ने 35 मैच में 39 विकेट लिए
सिराज ने 2016-17 के रणजी सीजन में 41 विकेट लिए थे। इसके बाद उन्हें IPL में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने 2.6 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा था। सिराज ने लीग में 35 मैच खेले, जिसमें 39 विकेट लिए हैं। उन्होंने टीम इंडिया के लिए 3 टी-20 में 3 विकेट लिए। सिराज ने एक वनडे भी खेला, जिसमें कोई विकेट नहीं ले सके।

वन-डे मैचों से होगी दौरे की शुरुआत
ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की शुरुआत वनडे सीरीज से होगी। पहले दो वन-डे मैच सिडनी में 27 और 29 नवंबर को खेले जाएंगे। फाइनल मुकाबला कैनबरा में 2 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। टी-20 सीरीज सिडनी और कैनबरा में ही खेली जाएगी। पहला टी-20 मैच 4 दिसंबर को कैनबरा में होगा। उसके बाद टीम सिडनी लौटेगी। वहां बचे हुए दो मैच खेले जाएंगे।

17 दिसंबर से खेले जाएंगे टेस्ट मैच
दोनों टीमों के बीच पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में डे-नाइट होगा। यह 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। दूसरा टेस्ट मेलबर्न में 26 से 30 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। तीसरा टेस्ट सिडनी में 7 से 11 जनवरी और चौथा टेस्ट मैच ब्रिस्बेन में 15-19 जनवरी तक होगा।

