  Hindi News
  Sports
  Cricket
  India Tour Of Australia, IND Vs AUS 2020 Update; 50 Percent Fans Allow To Attend Matches In Stadiums

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज का क्रेज:स्टेडियम में 50% फैंस को एंट्री, 2 वनडे और 3 टी-20 की सीटें फुल

मेलबर्नएक घंटा पहले
भारतीय टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 3 वनडे और 3 टी-20 की सीरीज खेलनी है। इसके बाद दोनों टीमें 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेलेंगी। -फाइल फोटो

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीमित ओवरों (वनडे, टी-20) की सीरीज 27 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली है। कोरोना के बीच सरकार ने स्टेडियम में 50% फैंस की एंट्री को मंजूरी दी है। इसी के साथ फैंस के बीच टिकट्स के लिए मारा-मारी देखी गई। सीरीज के 2 वनडे और 3 टी-20 के लिए शुक्रवार को टिकट्स की ऑनलाइन बिक्री शुरू की थी। आधे दिन में ही सभी सीटें फुल हो गईं।

क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इस बात की पुष्टि की है। टीम इंडिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की शुरुआत 27 नवंबर को सिडनी में वनडे से करेगी। हालांकि, पहले वनडे के लिए अभी भी 1900 सीटें बची हुई हैं। बाकि अगले दो वनडे और तीन टी-20 के लिए स्टेडियम हाउसफुल हो गया है।

डे-नाइट टेस्ट में 50% फैंस को मंजूरी
कोरोना के बीच में भारतीय टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 3 वनडे और 3 टी-20 की सीरीज खेलनी है। इसके बाद दोनों टीमें 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेलेंगी। इसकी शुरुआत 17 दिसंबर को एडिलेड में डे-नाइट टेस्ट से होगी, जिसमें सरकार ने 50% दर्शकों को मैच देखने की मंजूरी दे दी। इस स्टेडियम की कैपेसिटी 54 हजार दर्शक की है।

बॉक्सिंग डे-टेस्ट में 25 हजार फैन्स को एंट्री मिलेगी

इसके बाद क्रिसमस वीक में होने वाले बॉक्सिंग डे-टेस्ट में 25 हजार फैन्स को एंट्री मिलेगी। इस स्टेडियम की दर्शक क्षमता एक लाख है। फैन्स की सुरक्षित एंट्री को लेकर विक्टोरियन गवर्नमेंट और मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट क्लब मिलकर कोविड सुरक्षा प्लान तैयार करेंगे।

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबोर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
