पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • India Vs Australia 2020; Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw Indian Players Dancing On Song Saat Samundar Paar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय प्लेयर्स की मस्ती:धवन का टी-शर्ट उतारकर 'सात समुंदर पार...' गाने पर पृथ्वी शॉ के साथ डांस; वीडियो शेयर किया

सिडनी21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिखर धवन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें वे पृथ्वी शॉ के साथ फिल्मी गाने पर डांस करते दिख रहे।

भारतीय टीम इन दिनों ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर है। यहां सभी खिलाड़ी वनडे सीरीज से पहले क्वारैंटाइन में हैं। इस दौरान शिखर धवन और पृथ्वी शॉ मस्ती के मूड में नजर आए। धवन ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया, जिसमें वे टी-शर्ट उतारकर पृथ्वी के साथ डांस करते दिख रहे हैं। इस दौरान बैकग्राउंड में फिल्म ‘त्रिदेव’ का ‘‘सात समुंदर पार...’’ गाना बज रहा है।

धवन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर यह वीडियो शेयर किया है। उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा- ‘‘अब भी लैला मुझे पागल बना रही है।’’

दोनों टीम के बीच पहले वनडे सीरीज होगी
भारतीय टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 27 नवंबर से 3 वनडे और 4 दिसंबर से इतने ही टी-20 की सीरीज खेलना है। इसके बाद दोनों टीम के बीच 17 दिसंबर से 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेली जाएगी।

IPL में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के लिए खेलते हैं धवन और पृथ्वी
धवन और पृथ्वी शॉ दोनों IPL में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के लिए ओपनिंग करते हैं। धवन ने लीग के 13वें सीजन में लगातार 2 शतक लगाए थे। IPL में वे ऐसा करने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी हैं। दिल्ली पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंची थी, जहां उसे मुंबई इंडियंस ने हराकर 5वीं बार खिताब जीता था।

डे-नाइट टेस्ट में 50% फैंस को एंट्री मिलेगी

डे-नाइट टेस्ट एडिलेड में होगा, जिसमें सरकार ने 50% दर्शकों को मैच देखने की मंजूरी दे दी। इस स्टेडियम की कैपेसिटी 54 हजार दर्शक की है। इसके बाद क्रिसमस वीक में होने वाले बॉक्सिंग डे-टेस्ट में 25 हजार फैन्स को एंट्री मिलेगी। इस स्टेडियम की दर्शक क्षमता एक लाख है। फैन्स की सुरक्षित एंट्री को लेकर विक्टोरियन गवर्नमेंट और मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट क्लब मिलकर कोविड सुरक्षा प्लान तैयार करेंगे।

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमेनहोल में गिरने से 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत, महानगरपालिका ने ढक्कन हटाया था - मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें