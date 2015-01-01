पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा:बुमराह-शमी के सभी वन-डे और टी-20 में खेलने पर सस्पेंस, टेस्ट सीरीज पर रहेगा फोकस

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
टी-20 मैच और वॉर्म-अप मैच की डेट्स क्लैश होने की वजह से टीम मैनेजमेंट बुमराह और शमी को लिमिटेड ओवर की सीरीज में रोटेट कर सकती है। (फाइल फोटो)

भारत के प्रीमियर स्ट्राइक बॉलर्स जसप्रीत बुमराह और मोहम्मद शमी के ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सभी वन-डे और टी-20 मैचों में खेलने पर संशय बना हुआ है। टी-20 मैच और वॉर्म-अप मैच की डेट्स क्लैश होने की वजह से टीम मैनेजमेंट बुमराह और शमी को लिमिटेड ओवर की सीरीज में रोटेट कर सकती है। 4 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज 17 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी।

दोनों गेंदबाजों के वर्कलोड पर टीम मैनेजमेंट की नजर
बीसीसीआई सूत्रों के मुताबिक, अगर ईशांत शर्मा पहले टेस्ट से पहले फिट नहीं हुए, तो बुमराह और शमी का वर्कलोड काफी बढ़ेगा और इसे लेकर हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री और बॉलिंग कोच भरत अरुण काफी गंभीर हैं। पहला वॉर्म-अप मैच 6 से 8 दिसंबर तक ड्रामोयने ओवल में खेला जाना है और टी-20 शृंखला का दूसरा और तीसरा टी-20 भी 6 और 8 दिसंबर को ही खेला जाएगा।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, बुमराह और शमी टेस्ट टीम का अहम हिस्सा हैं। ऐसे में उन्हें रेड बॉल क्रिकेट के लिए तैयार किया जाएगा और कप्तान विराट कोहली, कोच रवि शास्त्री और बॉलिंग कोच भरत अरुण समेत टीम मैनेजमेंट दोनों को 12 दिनों में 6 मैच खिलाने का रिस्क नहीं लेगा।

दूसरा वॉर्म-अप मैच 11 से 13 दिसंबर तक
सूत्रों के मुताबिक, अगर बुमराह और शमी सारे टी-20 मैच खेलते हैं, तो उनके लिए सिर्फ एक ही वॉर्म-अप गेम बचेगा। जोकि 11 से 13 दिसंबर तक SCG में खेला जाएगा। जहां भारत पिंक बॉल टेस्ट से पहले अपनी प्लेइंग इलेवन को टेस्ट करना चाहेगा। ऐसे में उम्मीद है कि दोनों गेंदबाजों को व्हाइट बॉल क्रिकेट में रोटेट किया जाएगा।

डे-नाइट टेस्ट में 50% फैंस को एंट्री मिलेगी
डे-नाइट टेस्ट एडिलेड में होगा, जिसमें सरकार ने 50% दर्शकों को मैच देखने की मंजूरी दे दी। इस स्टेडियम की कैपेसिटी 54 हजार दर्शक की है। इसके बाद क्रिसमस वीक में होने वाले बॉक्सिंग डे-टेस्ट में 25 हजार फैन्स को एंट्री मिलेगी। इस स्टेडियम की दर्शक क्षमता एक लाख है। फैन्स की सुरक्षित एंट्री को लेकर विक्टोरियन गवर्नमेंट और मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट क्लब मिलकर कोविड सुरक्षा प्लान तैयार करेंगे।

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन

सीमित ओवर में भारत के पास विकल्प मौजूद
बुमराह-शमी के अलावा टेस्ट क्रिकेट में भारत के पास ज्यादा विकल्प मौजूद नहीं हैं। लेकिन लिमिटेड ओवर क्रिकेट में भारत के पास दीपक चाहर, टी नटराजन और नवदीप सैनी जैसे तेज गेंदबाज मौजूद हैं। वहीं, स्पिन डिपार्टमेंट में रविंद्र जडेजा, युजवेंद्र चहल और वॉशिंगटन सुंदर जैसे अहम विकल्प भी भारत के पास है।

