पहले टेस्ट के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया को झटका:चोटिल वॉर्नर के बाद पुकोव्स्की भी बाहर, दूसरे ओपनर के लिए लाबुशाने और मार्श दावेदार

एडिलेडएक घंटा पहले
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्लेयर मार्नस लाबुशाने ने कहा- यदि टीम मुझे ओपनिंग भेजती है, तो मैं जरूर जाऊंगा। -फाइल फोटो

टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज से पहले मेजबान ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दूसरा झटका लगा है। ओपनर डेविड वॉर्नर के बाद अब युवा सलामी बल्लेबाज विल पुकोव्स्की भी चोटिल होकर पहले टेस्ट से बाहर हो गए हैं। उनकी जगह अब दूसरे ओपनर के तौर पर शॉन मार्श और मार्नस लाबुशाने दावेदार हैं।

37 साल के मार्श ने पिछला टेस्ट भारत के खिलाफ ही जनवरी 2019 में खेला था। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कोच लैंगर ने कहा- उम्र ज्यादा होने के कारण किसी के साथ भेदभाव नहीं कर सकते। वे (मार्श) खुद को साबित करने के लिए पूरी कोशिश कर रहे हैं। शेफील्ड शील्ड (घरेलू टूर्नामेंट) में उनका परफॉर्मेंस बेहतरीन रहा है। वह बड़ा खिलाड़ी है और ओपनर का प्रबल दावेदार भी। मार्श ने शेफील्ड शील्ड में 4 मैच में 3 शतक लगाए हैं।

वॉर्नर और पुकोव्स्की के दूसरे टेस्ट में फिट होने की उम्मीद
विल पुकोव्स्की को प्रैक्टिस मैच के दौरान चोट लगी थी। वहीं, डेविड वॉर्नर ग्रोइन इंज्युरी से जूझ रहे हैं। क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने कहा कि 17 दिसंबर से शुरू होने वाले डे-नाइट टेस्ट में यह दोनों नहीं खेल सकेंगे। उम्मीद है कि दोनों 26 दिसंबर से होने वाले बॉक्सिंग-डे टेस्ट के लिए फिट हो जाएंगे। पुकोव्स्की की जगह पहले टेस्ट में कन्कशन के तौर पर मार्कस हैरिस को शामिल किया।

लाबुशाने ने ओपनिंग आने की इच्छा जताई
नंबर-3 बैट्समैन लाबुशाने ने कहा- देखते हैं टीम मुझसे क्या चाहती है। मेरा मानना है कि बतौर क्रिकेटर मुझे भी वही करना होगा। जहां भी मौका मिलेगा मैं अपना बेस्ट दूंगा। यदि टीम मुझे ओपनिंग भेजती है, तो मैं जाऊंगा। मैं सिर्फ आदेश का इंतजार कर रहा हूं। यह सिर्फ टीम को सपोर्ट करने और जिताने जैसा ही है। यदि वे ओपनिंग भेजते हैं, तो यह जीत की ओर बेहतरीन कदम होगा।

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया टेस्ट सीरीज का शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st Test (डे-नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
