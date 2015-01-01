पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया वनडे सीरीज 27 से:टीम इंडिया 259 दिन बाद मैदान पर उतरेगी, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 7वीं सीरीज जीतने का मौका

मेलबर्नएक घंटा पहले
  • भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच सीरीज के तीनों वनडे डे-नाइट खेले जाएंगे
  • मैच का सीधा प्रसारण भारतीय समयानुसार सुबह 9:10 बजे से सोनी सिक्स पर

विराट कोहली की कप्तानी में भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर है। टीम कोरोना के बीच 27 नवंबर से अपनी पहली वनडे सीरीज खेलेगी। पूरा दौरा बायो-सिक्योर रहेगा। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टीम इंडिया के पास 7वीं द्विपक्षीय वनडे सीरीज जीतने का मौका है।

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच अब तक कुल 12 वनडे सीरीज खेली गईं हैं। इसमें दोनों ने 6-6 सीरीज अपने नाम की हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने घर में भारत के खिलाफ 2 द्विपक्षीय वनडे सीरीज खेलीं, जिसमें एक जीती और एक हारी है।

कोरोना के बीच टीम इंडिया की पहली वनडे सीरीज
कोरोना से पहले भारतीय टीम ने पिछली बार 12 मार्च को धर्मशाला वनडे के लिए मैदान में उतरी थी। यह सीरीज साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ थी। हालांकि, बारिश के कारण पहला मैच रद्द हो गया था। इसके बाद सीरीज के बाकी दो मैच कोरोना के कारण रद्द कर दिए गए थे।

भारत ने पिछली सीरीज में 2-1 से ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराया था
पिछली बार भारतीय टीम ने जनवरी 2019 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 3 वनडे की सीरीज खेली थी। पहला वनडे हारने के बाद टीम इंडिया ने यह सीरीज 2-1 से जीती थी। तब भी भारतीय टीम की कमान विराट कोहली के हाथ में ही थी। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की कप्तानी भी एरॉन फिंच के ही पास थी। इस बार भी दोनों टीम के बीच 3 वनडे की सीरीज खेली जाएगी।

हेड-टु-हेड
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच अब तक 140 वनडे खेले गए। इसमें टीम इंडिया ने 52 मैच जीते और 78 हारे हैं, जबकि 10 मुकाबले बेनतीजा रहे। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ उसी के घर में भारतीय टीम ने 51 वनडे खेले, जिसमें से 13 जीते और 36 मैच हारे हैं। 2 वनडे बेनतीजा रहे।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सचिन टॉप स्कोरर
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वनडे में अब तक सबसे ज्यादा रन के मामले में पूर्व क्रिकेट सचिन तेंदुलकर टॉप पर हैं। उन्होंने 71 वनडे में 9 शतक और 15 फिफ्टी के साथ 3077 रन बनाए हैं। इस लिस्ट के टॉप-5 में मौजूदा 16 सदस्यीय भारतीय टीम से सिर्फ कप्तान कोहली और ओपनर शिखर धवन हैं। कोहली ने 40 वनडे में 1910 और धवन ने 27 मैच में 1145 रन बनाए हैं।

टॉप-5 भारतीय विकेट टेकर में मौजूदा टीम का कोई प्लेयर नहीं
1983 के वर्ल्ड कप विजेता कप्तान कपिल देव आज भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वनडे में टॉप विकेट टेकर हैं। उन्होंने 41 मैच में 45 विकेट लिए हैं। टॉप-5 भारतीय बॉलर्स में मौजूदा टीम का कोई भी गेंदबाज नहीं है। भारतीय वनडे टीम में शामिल बॉलर्स में सिर्फ रविंद्र जडेजा ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 33 वनडे में सबसे ज्यादा 27 विकेट लिए।

वनडे सीरीज में भारतीय टीम के लिए 5 चुनौतियां

  1. वनडे में तीन बार डबल सेंचुरी लगा चुके दुनिया के अकेले प्लेयर रोहित शर्मा भारतीय टीम में शामिल नहीं हैं। ऐसे में टीम इंडिया को थोड़ा स्ट्रगल करना पड़ सकता है।
  2. स्टीव स्मिथ और डेविड वॉर्नर बॉल टेम्परिंग के कारण 1 साल का प्रतिबंध झेल कर वापसी कर रहे हैं। इन दो दिग्गजों से भारतीय गेंदबाजों को पार पाना होगा।
  3. भारतीय टीम कोरोना के बीच पहली वनडे सीरीज खेल रही, जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलिया सितंबर में इंग्लैंड दौरे पर 3 वनडे खेलकर फार्म में आ चुकी है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इंग्लैंड को उसी के घर में 2-1 से हराया था।
  4. ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम में बल्लेबाजी लाइनअप काफी मजबूत है। इसमें ओपनर वॉर्नर, मार्नस लाबुशाने, स्मिथ, मार्कस स्टोइनिस, मैक्सवेल और पैट कमिंस शामिल हैं। हालांकि, भारतीय गेंदबाजी लाइनअप में भी जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव जैसे प्लेयर हैं।
  5. मिशेल स्टार्क ने टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप की तैयारी के लिए इस साल IPL नहीं खेला। हालांकि, ऑस्ट्रेलिया की मेजबानी में होने वाला वर्ल्ड कप भी दो साल के लिए टल गया है। ऐसे में स्टार्क सीरीज में पूरी ताकत झोंक सकते हैं।

16 सदस्यीय भारतीय टीम में 8 बल्लेबाज और 2 ऑलराउंडर
वनडे सीरीज के लिए टीम इंडिया कप्तान कोहली समेत 8 बल्लेबाजों के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंची है। इनमें लोकेश राहुल और संजू सैमसन दो विकेटकीपर भी शामिल हैं। 16 सदस्यीय टीम में हार्दिक पंड्या और रविंद्र जडेजा दो ऑलराउंडर हैं। स्पिनर्स में जडेजा के अलावा युजवेंद्र चहल और कुलदीप यादव हैं। तेज गेंदबाजी की बागडोर जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी और शार्दुल ठाकुर के कंधों पर रहेगी। चोट से उभरे हार्दिक शायद गेंदबाजी न करें।

भारतीय वनडे टीम

  • बैट्समैन: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), शुभमन गिल, शिखर धवन, लोकेश राहुल (उपकप्तान, विकेटकीपर), मनीष पांडे, श्रेयस अय्यर, मयंक अग्रवाल और संजू सैमसन (विकेटकीपर)।
  • ऑलराउंडर: हार्दिक पंड्या और रविंद्र जडेजा।
  • बॉलर्स: युजवेंद्र चहल, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी और शार्दूल ठाकुर।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया वनडे टीम

  • बैट्समैन: एरॉन फिंच (कप्तान), एलेक्स कैरी (विकेटकीपर), स्टीव स्मिथ, डेविड वॉर्नर, मैथ्यू वेड (विकेटकीपर)।
  • ऑलराउंडर: मार्नस लाबुशाने, मोइसेस हेनरिक, ग्लेन मैक्सवेल, डेनियल सैम्स, मार्कस स्टोइनिस और कैमरॉन ग्रीन।
  • बॉलर्स: पैट कमिंस, सीन एबॉट, एश्टन एगर, जोश हेजलवुड, मिचेल स्टार्क, एंड्र्यू टाई और एडम जम्पा।
