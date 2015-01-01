पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धवन के साथ दूसरा ओपनर कौन?:वन-डे सीरीज के लिए मयंक और शुभमन रेस में, राहुल मिडिल ऑर्डर में खेल सकते हैं

सिडनी6 मिनट पहले
शिखर धवन के साथ दूसरे ओपनर के रूप में मयंक अग्रवाल और शुभमन गिल में से किसी एक को मौका मिल सकता है।

टीम इंडिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 27 नवंबर से 3 मैचों की वन-डे सीरीज का पहला मैच खेलने जा रही है। IPL में शानदार फॉर्म की वजह से शिखर धवन ओपनर के लिए टीम मैनेजमेंट की पहली पसंद हैं। ऐसे में दूसरे ओपनर को लेकर टीम मैनेजमेंट को माथापच्ची करनी पड़ सकती है। फिलहाल मयंक अग्रवाल और शुभमन गिल दोनों इस रेस में बने हुए हैं। दोनों ने ही IPL में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया था।

वहीं, लोकेश राहुल भी ओपनर की भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। वे शानदार फॉर्म में हैं और पिछले साल वर्ल्ड कप में धवन के चोटिल होने की वजह से टीम के लिए ओपन भी कर चुके हैं। यहां वे सफल भी रहे थे, लेकिन टीम मैनेजमेंट उन्हें मिडिल ऑर्डर में भी बल्लेबाजी कराने पर विचार कर रहा रहा है। राहुल विकेटकीपिंग करते भी नजर आएंगे।

मयंक और शुभमन ने IPL में 400+ रन बनाए
मयंक अग्रवाल ने किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के लिए सीजन में 418 रन बनाए थे। इस दौरान उन्होंने एक शानदार शतक भी लगाया था। वहीं, शुभमन गिल ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के लिए सीजन में 440 रन बनाए थे। वहीं, लोकेश राहुल ने IPL 2020 में सबसे ज्यादा 670 रन बनाए थे।

रविवार को कोच शास्त्री ने गिल से बात की
टीम इंडिया के कोच रवि शास्त्री ने रविवार को शुभमन गिल के साथ लंबी बातचीत की। उन्होंने गिल के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए कहा कि क्रिकेट के बारे में अच्छी बातचीत का कोई तोड़ नहीं। इसके बाद से ही दूसरे ओपनर के रूप में शुभमन गिल के नाम की चर्चा जोर पकड़ रही है।

पिछली वन-डे सीरीज में न्यूजीलैंड ने हराया था
भारत ने पिछली वन-डै सीरीज न्यूजीलैंड में खेली थी, जहां उसे 3-0 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। इस सीरीज में मयंक अग्रवाल को ओपनर के तौर पर उतारा गया था। हालांकि मयंक इस दौरान कुछ खास नहीं कर पाए थे।

9 खिलाड़ियों का खेलना लगभग तय
पहले वन-डे में टीम इंडिया के 9 खिलाड़ियों का खेलना लगभग तय है। इसमें शिखर धवन, कप्तान विराट कोहली, श्रेयस अय्यर, विकेटकीपर लोकेश राहुल, हार्दिक पंड्या, रविंद्र जडेजा, युजवेंद्र चहल और जसप्रीत बुमराह शामिल हैं। वहीं, मोहम्म्द शमी नवदीप सैनी के साथ फास्ट बॉलिंग अटैक को संभाल सकते हैं। शमी और बुमराह को टेस्ट पर फोकस करने के लिए टीम मैनेजमेंट शार्दूल ठाकुर को मौका दे सकती है।

वन-डे मैचों से होगी दौरे की शुरुआत
ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की शुरुआत वनडे सीरीज से होगी। पहले दो वन-डे मैच सिडनी में 27 और 29 नवंबर को खेले जाएंगे। फाइनल मुकाबला कैनबरा में 2 दिसंबर को खेला जाएगा। टी-20 सीरीज सिडनी और कैनबरा में ही खेली जाएगी। पहला टी-20 मैच 4 दिसंबर को कैनबरा में होगा। उसके बाद टीम सिडनी लौटेगी। वहां बचे हुए दो मैच खेले जाएंगे।

17 दिसंबर से खेले जाएंगे टेस्ट मैच
दोनों टीमों के बीच पहला टेस्ट एडिलेड में डे-नाइट होगा। यह 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। दूसरा टेस्ट मेलबर्न में 26 से 30 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। तीसरा टेस्ट सिडनी में 7 से 11 जनवरी और चौथा टेस्ट मैच ब्रिस्बेन में 15-19 जनवरी तक होगा।

