आर्किटेक्ट से क्रिकेटर बना मिस्ट्री बॉलर:एक फर्स्ट क्लास मैच खेलने वाले वरुण टीम इंडिया में शामिल, कहा- टीम को जिताने के लिए खेलूंगा

दुबई38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वरुण को IPL में शानदार प्रदर्शन के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए टीम इंडिया के टी-20 टीम में शामिल किया गया।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए भारत की टी-20 टीम में चुने जाने पर मिस्ट्री स्पिनर वरुण चक्रवर्ती बेहद खुश हैं। उन्होंने बीसीसीआई.टीवी से कहा कि उन्हें टीम इंडिया में चुने जाने की उम्मीद नहीं थी। यह उनके लिए अद्भुत अहसास है। वह टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाने की पूरी कोशिश करेंगे। बता दें कि वरुण को IPL में शानदार प्रदर्शन करने के बाद टीम इंडिया में शामिल किया गया। वरुण ने अब तक सिर्फ 12 टी-20 और 1 फर्स्ट क्लास मैच ही खेला है।

वरुण ने कहा, 'दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ सोमवार को खेले गए मैच के दौरान मुझे सिलेक्शन के बारे में कुछ नहीं पता था। मैच के बाद मुझे टीम इंडिया में चुने जाने की जानकारी मिली। कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स की ओर से खेलते हुए मेरा पूरा ध्यान टीम को जीत दिलाने पर रहता है। टीम इंडिया के लिए भी मैं यही कोशिश करूंगा।

वरुण ने 12 टी-20 और सिर्फ 1 फर्स्ट क्लास मैच खेला है

वरुण ने कहा, 'मुझ पर भरोसा करने के लिए मैं सिलेक्टर्स को धन्यवाद देता हूं। मेरे पास खुशी का इजहार करने के लिए शब्द नहीं हैं।' वरुण ने अभी तक केवल 12 टी-20 मैच खेले हैं। यह सभी मैच उन्होंने IPL में खेले हैं। जिसमें उन्होंने 25.07 की औसत से 14 विकेट लिए हैं। इस दौरान उनका इकोनॉमी रेट 7.47 का रहा है। वहीं, तमिलनाडु की ओर से उन्होंने सिर्फ 1 फर्स्ट क्लास मैच खेला है, जिसमें उन्होंने 1 विकेट लिया।

आर्किटेक्ट से क्रिकेटर बने वरुण

आर्किटेक्ट से क्रिकेटर बने वरुण ने कहा, 'मैंने स्पिन बॉलिंग की शुरुआत 2018 से की थी। आर्किटेक्ट बनने के बाद 2015 में मेरे पास पैसे नहीं थे। उस वक्त मैं फ्रीलांसिंग करता था और अपनी जरूरतें भी पूरी नहीं कर पा रहा था। इसके बाद मैंने कुछ अलग करने का सोचा और क्रिकेटर बन गया।

मुझे तमिलनाडु प्रीमियर लीग में खेलने का मौका मिला। खेल में उतार-चढ़ाव आते रहते हैं। पिछले साल IPL में मुझे चोट लग गई थी। लेकिन, इस साल मैं फिट हूं और काफी मेहनत कर रहा हूं। KKR के टीम मैनेजमेंट को मुझ पर काफी भरोसा है।'

IPL के पिछले सीजन में किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब से खेले थे वरुण

बता दें कि भारतीय चयन समिति ने सोमवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए टीम का ऐलान किया था। वरुण चक्रवर्ती को भी टी-20 टीम में शामिल किया गया। IPL 2019 में किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने वरुण को 8.4 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा था। वरुण ने लीग का अपना पहला मैच कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के खिलाफ खेला था।

वहीं, 2020 के ऑक्शन में KKR ने उन्हें 4 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा। वे इस सीजन में अब तक 11 मैचों में 13 विकेट ले चुके हैं। इस दौरान उनका इकोनॉमी रेट 7.18 का रहा है। वहीं, दिल्ली के खिलाफ 4 ओवर में 20 रन देकर 5 विकेट उनका सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन रहा।

