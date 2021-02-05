पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत vs इंग्लैंड पहले टेस्ट का पहला दिन LIVE:पहले घंटे के खेल में इंग्लैंड ने कोई विकेट नहीं गंवाया; 3 स्पिनर्स के साथ मैदान पर उतरी टीम इंडिया

चेन्नई5 मिनट पहले
ओपनर डॉमनिक सिबली और रोरी बर्न्स क्रीज पर हैं। पहले घंटे में दोनों ने 26 रन की साझेदारी निभाई। - Dainik Bhaskar
ओपनर डॉमनिक सिबली और रोरी बर्न्स क्रीज पर हैं। पहले घंटे में दोनों ने 26 रन की साझेदारी निभाई।

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच चेन्नई में पहले टेस्ट के पहले दिन का खेल जारी है। इंग्लिश टीम टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी कर रही है। पहले घंटे के खेल में इंग्लैंड ने कोई विकेट नहीं गंवाया। ओपनर डॉमनिक सिबली और रोरी बर्न्स क्रीज पर हैं। ब्रिटिश कैप्टन जो रूट का यह 100वां टेस्ट है। वे यह उपलब्धि पाने वाले इंग्लैंड के 15वें क्रिकेटर हैं। मैच का स्कोरकार्ड देखने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें...

चेपक स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे इस टेस्ट में भारत 3 स्पिनर्स के साथ उतरा है। इसमें रविचंद्रन अश्विन, वॉशिंगटन सुंदर और शाहबाज नदीम शामिल हैं। जबकि, इशांत शर्मा की चोट के बाद टीम इंडिया में वापसी हुई। टॉस से पहले ही टीम इंडिया को झटका लगा। ऑलराउंडर अक्षर पटेल घुटने में चोट की वजह से पहले टेस्ट से बाहर हो गए।

बुमराह ने विदेश में सबसे ज्यादा टेस्ट खेलने के बाद भारत में टेस्ट खेला
जसप्रीत बुमराह पहली बार भारत में टेस्ट मैच खेल रहे हैं। वे डेब्यू से लेकर अब तक 17 टेस्ट विदेश में खेल चुके हैं। भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में उन्होंने जवागल श्रीनाथ का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा। श्रीनाथ ने 12 टेस्ट विदेश में खेलने के बाद भारत में पहला मैच खेला था। आरपी सिंह ने 11, सचिन तेंदुलकर और आशीष नेहरा ने 10-10 टेस्ट विदेश में सबसे ज्यादा टेस्ट खेलने के बाद भारत में पहला मैच खेला था।

प्लेयरविदेश में कितने टेस्ट के बाद अपने देश में टेस्ट
जसप्रीत बुमराह17
जवागल श्रीनाथ12
आरपी सिंह11
सचिन तेंदुलकर10
आशीष नेहरा10

रूट का 100वां टेस्ट
रूट 100 टेस्ट खेलने वाले तीसरे सबसे युवा खिलाड़ी हैं। रूट फिलहाल 30 साल 37 दिन के हैं। सबसे कम उम्र में 100 टेस्ट खेलने का रिकॉर्ड इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान एलिस्टेयर कुक के नाम है। उन्होंने 28 साल 353 दिन की उम्र में 100वां टेस्ट खेला था।

प्लेयरदेश100वें टेस्ट के वक्त उम्रसाल (100वें टेस्ट का)
एलिस्टेयर कुकइंग्लैंड28 साल 353 दिन2013
सचिन तेंदुलकरभारत29 साल 134 दिन2002
जो रूटइंग्लैंड30 साल 37 दिन2021
मार्क बाउचरसाउथ अफ्रीका30 साल 39 दिन2007

गाबा के हीरो टीम इंडिया में नहीं किए गए शामिल
गाबा टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ जीत हासिल करने वाली टीम के 4 खिलाड़ी इस टेस्ट से बाहर हैं। ये खिलाड़ी शार्दूल ठाकुर, मोहम्मद सिराज, मयंग अग्रवाल और टी. नटराजन हैं।

भारत का प्लेइंग-11: शुभमन गिल, रोहित शर्मा, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, विराट कोहली (कप्तान), अजिंक्य रहाणे (उपकप्तान), ऋषभ पंत, रविचंद्रन अश्विन, वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, शाहबाज नदीम, जसप्रीत बुमराह, इशांत शर्मा।

इंग्लैंड का प्लेइंग-11: डॉमनिक सिबली, रोरी बर्न्स, डेनियल लॉरेंस, जो रूट (कप्तान), बेन स्टोक्स, ऑली पोप, जोस बटलर (विकेटकीपर), डॉम बेस, जैक लीच, जोफ्रा आर्चर, जेम्स एंडरसन।

372 दिन बाद साथ खेल रहे रोहित-कोहली
भारतीय टीम में कप्तान विराट कोहली की वापसी हुई। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट के बाद वे पैटरनिटी लीव पर चले गए थे। रोहित शर्मा और कोहली 372 दिन के बाद साथ में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट खेल रहे हैं। यह दोनों खिलाड़ी आखिरी बार एक साथ 29 जनवरी 2020 को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ टी-20 मुकाबले में हैमिल्टन में उतरे थे।

भारत में क्रिकेट की वापसी
भारत में 10 महीने 26 दिन के बाद भारत में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट की वापसी हो रही है। भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया को उसके घर में 2-1 से टेस्ट सीरीज हराकर वापस लौटी है। वहीं, इंग्लैंड की टीम श्रीलंका को उसके घर में 2-0 से व्हाइटवॉश करके भारत आई है।

चेपक में 35 साल से नहीं जीत सकी इंग्लिश टीम
एमए चिदंबरम ग्राउंड (चेपक) पर इंग्लैंड की टीम भारत को 35 साल से नहीं हरा सकी है। इंग्लिश टीम ने आखिरी बार चेपक में 1985 में जीत हासिल की थी। इसके बाद भारत ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ इस मैदान पर लगातार 3 टेस्ट जीते। भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच चेपक में आखिरी टेस्ट 2016 में खेला गया था। तब टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लिश टीम को पारी और 75 रन से हराया था। 4 साल बाद दोनों टीमें एक बार फिर यहां आमने-सामने हैं।

मौसम और पिच रिपोर्ट
पहले टेस्ट में पांचों दिन बारिश की कोई संभावना नहीं है। टेस्ट के दौरान अधिकतम तापमान 31 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 22 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है।

चेपक की पिच आमतौर पर स्पिनर्स के अनुकूल मानी जाती है, लेकिन इस बार यहां तेज गेंदबाजों के लिए भी मौका है, क्योंकि पिच पर घास है। पिच क्यूरेटर वी. रमेश कुमार ने टेस्ट से पहले बताया था कि आमतौर पर चेपक की पिच देखने में सपाट होती है, लेकिन इस बार स्क्वायर और आउटफील्ड में हरी घास है। चेपक में लाल मिट्‌टी का उपयोग किया जाता है। टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन से स्पिनर्स को खास मदद मिल सकती है।

चेपक में इस टेस्ट से पहले कुल टेस्ट: 32
पहले बैटिंग करने वाली टीम जीती: 10
बाद में बैटिंग करने वाली टीम जीती: 10
एवरेज फर्स्ट इनिंग स्कोर: 337
एवरेज सेकेंड इनिंग स्कोर: 356
एवरेज थर्ड इनिंग स्कोर: 240
एवरेज फोर्थ इनिंग स्कोर: 157
हाईएस्ट टोटल: भारत 759/7 (190.4 ओवर) खिलाफ इंग्लैंड
लोएस्ट टोटल: भारत 83/10 (38.5 ओवर) खिलाफ इंग्लैंड

  • कॉपी लिंक
