इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ पहला टेस्ट 5 फरवरी से:3 स्पिनर के साथ उतर सकती है टीम इंडिया, अश्विन का साथ देंगे कुलदीप और वॉशिंगटन

चेन्नई26 मिनट पहले
मौजूदा भारतीय टीम में सिर्फ अश्विन ही अकेले स्पिनर हैं, जो चेन्नई में टेस्ट खेल चुके हैं। उन्होंने अब तक चेपक स्टेडियम में 2 टेस्ट खेले, जिसमें 13 विकेट लिए हैं। -फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
मौजूदा भारतीय टीम में सिर्फ अश्विन ही अकेले स्पिनर हैं, जो चेन्नई में टेस्ट खेल चुके हैं। उन्होंने अब तक चेपक स्टेडियम में 2 टेस्ट खेले, जिसमें 13 विकेट लिए हैं। -फाइल फोटो

टीम इंडिया 4 साल बाद फरवरी में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज खेलने के लिए उतरेगी। पहला मैच 5 फरवरी से चेन्नई में खेला जाएगा। इस मैच में टीम इंडिया 3 स्पिनर्स और 2 फॉस्ट बॉलर के साथ उतर सकती है। पूरी संभावना है कि प्लेइंग इलेवन में स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन के साथ कुलदीप यादव और वॉशिंगटन सुंदर को मौका मिल सकता है।

पिछली बार इंग्लैंड 2016 के आखिर में भारत दौरे पर आई थी। तब 5 टेस्ट की सीरीज में स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन और रविंद्र जडेजा ने मिलकर 93 में से 54 विकेट लिए थे। इसके बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने 4-0 से सीरीज अपने नाम की थी।

कुलदीप ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट नहीं खेल सके थे
फिलहाल, जडेजा अंगूठे में चोट के कारण सीरीज के शुरुआती दो टेस्ट से बाहर हैं। अश्विन और वॉशिंगटन ने पिछले महीने ही ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर खुद को साबित किया है। जबकि कुलदीप को 4 में से किसी टेस्ट में मौका नहीं मिल सका था। इंग्लैंड से शुरुआती दो टेस्ट टीम में अक्षर पटेल को मौका मिला है, लेकिन प्लेइंग इलेवन में उनको जगह मिलना मुश्किल है।

मौजूदा टीम से सिर्फ अश्विन चेन्नई में टेस्ट खेले
मौजूदा भारतीय टीम में सिर्फ अश्विन ही अकेले स्पिनर हैं, जो चेन्नई में टेस्ट खेल चुके हैं। उन्होंने अब तक चेपक स्टेडियम में 2 टेस्ट खेले, जिसमें 13 विकेट लिए हैं। उन्होंने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ इस मैदान पर सिर्फ एक टेस्ट खेला, जिसमें एक ही विकेट मिला था।

रिजर्व स्पिनर में शाहबाज नदीम और राहुल चाहर
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ शुरुआती दोनों टेस्ट चेन्नई के एमए चिदंबरम स्टेडियम में खेले जाएंगे। यहां स्पिनर्स का रोल का काफी अहम होता है। ऐसे में सिलेक्शन कमेटी ने रिजर्व के तौर पर लेफ्ट-आर्म स्पिनर शाहबाज नदीम और राहुल चाहर को भी रखा है।

पहले दो टेस्ट के लिए भारतीय टीम

  • ओपनिंग: रोहित शर्मा, शुभमन गिल, मयंक अग्रवाल
  • मिडिल ऑर्डर: चेतेश्वर पुजारा, विराट कोहली (कप्तान), अजिंक्य रहाणे, ऋषभ पंत, ऋद्धिमान साहा, हार्दिक पांड्या, लोकेश राहुल
  • तेज गेंदबाज: जसप्रीत बुमराह, इशांत शर्मा, मोहम्मद सिराज, शार्दूल ठाकुर
  • स्पिनर: आर अश्विन, कुलदीप यादव, वाशिंगटन सुंदर, अक्षर पटेल
  • स्टैंडबाय: केएस भारत (विकेटकीपर), अभिमन्यु ईश्वरन, शाहबाज़ नदीम, राहुल चाहर
  • नेट बॉलर्स: अंकित राजपूत, अवेश खान, संदीप वारियर, कृष्णप्पा गौतम, सौरभ कुमार

पहले दो टेस्ट के लिए इंग्लैंड की टीम

  • जो रूट (कप्तान), जोफ्रा आर्चर, मोइन अली, जेम्स एंडरसन, डॉम बेस, स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड, रोरी बर्न्स, जोस बटलर, जैक क्राउली, बेन फॉक्स, डैन लॉरेंस, जैक लीच, डॉम सिबली, बेन स्टोक्स, ओली स्टोन और क्रिस वोक्स
  • रिजर्व खिलाड़ी: जेम्स ब्रेसी, मैसन क्रेन, साकिब महमूद, मैथ्यू पार्किंसन, ओली रॉबिंसन, अमर विर्दी
