जीत के बाद भावुक हुए अश्विन:भारतीय स्पिनर ने कहा- घरेलू दर्शकों ने मुझे हीरो जैसा अहसास कराया, यह जीत उन्हें समर्पित

चेन्नई
अश्विन ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट की पहली पारी में 5 विकेट चटकाए थे। इसके बाद दर्शकों का शुक्रिया अदा भी किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 317 रन से हराकर दूसरा टेस्ट जीत लिया। जीत में अहम भूमिक निभाने वाले रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने मैच के बाद तमिल में बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि मैच के दौरान जब भी मैंने गेंदबाजी की, दर्शकों ने मोटिवेट किया और मुझे हीरो जैसा अहसास कराया। अश्विन ने यह जीत चेन्नई के दर्शकों को समर्पित किया।

8-9 साल से चेपक में टेस्ट क्रिकेट देख रहा हूं
अश्विन ने कहा, 'मैंने चेपक में इन्हीं स्टैंडों से तब से क्रिकेट देखा है, जब मैं 8 या 9 साल का था। मेरे पिता मुझे टेस्ट दिखाने के लिए यहां लाते थे। इस मैदान पर खेलने का मौका पाना मेरे लिए सपने जैसा था। मैंने यहां अब तक 4 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं और उनमें से यह सबसे खास है। कोविड-19 के समय कोई क्रिकेट नहीं होने के कारण मालूम था कि यह टेस्ट देखने के लिए भारी संख्या में दर्शक आएंगे।'

अहमदाबाद में भी टेस्ट जीतने की कोशिश करेंगे
अश्विन ने कहा कि बिना दर्शकों के हम सीरीज में 0-1 से पीछे थे, लेकिन दर्शकों के आने के बाद हम 1-1 की बराबरी पर आ गए। अहमदाबाद में भी दर्शक होंगे और उम्मीद है कि इसी प्रदर्शन को आगे भी कायम रख पाएंगे। अश्विन ने पहली पारी में 5 और दूसरी पारी में 3 विकेट समेत कुल 8 विकेट चटकाए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने पहली पारी में टेस्ट करियर की 5वीं सेंचुरी भी लगाई।

चोट के कारण चौथे दिन फील्डिंग करने नहीं उतरे शुभमन
दूसरे टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन शुभमन को बाएं हाथ की कलाई में चोट लग गयी थी। एहतियातन उन्हें स्कैन के लिए ले जाया गया। फिलहाल BCCI की मेडिकल टीम उनकी निगरानी कर रही है और वह चौथे दिन फील्डिंग करने नहीं उतरे। शुभमन की जगह मयंक अग्रवाल को चौथे दिन फील्डिंग करने के लिए उतारा गया।

