कोहली ने अक्षर की तारीफ की:भारतीय कप्तान बोले- पटेल के पास 2 और महत्वपूर्ण मैच बाकी; पंत ने टर्निंग ट्रैक पर शानदार विकेटकीपिंग की

चेन्नईएक घंटा पहले
भारत ने दूसरे टेस्ट में इंग्लैंड को हराकर 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज को 1-1 से बराबर कर दिया। भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने जीत के बाद स्पिनर अक्षर पटेल की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि बाएं हाथ के गेंदबाज के लिए यह खास क्षण है। अगर उन्हें चोट नहीं लगी होती, तो वे पहले टेस्ट में भी खेलते।

कोहली ने कहा कि अक्षर को अगर इस तरह की पिच मिले, तो वह कहर बरपा सकते हैं। उनके पास अभी 2 और महत्वपूर्ण मैच बाकी हैं। कोहली ने साथ ही ऋषभ पंत को मौजूदा टीम का अहम सदस्य बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि पंत ने पिच पर टर्न के बावजूद शानदार विकेटकीपिंग की।

पंत ने विकेटकीपर के तौर पर खुद को इम्प्रूव किया
कोहली ने कहा, 'पंत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर काफी मेहनत की थी। जब वे ग्लव्स के साथ मैदान पर उतरते हैं, तो उनके अंदर एक अलग एटीट्यूड होता है। उन्होंने खुद पर काफी मेहनत की है। हम चाहते हैं, कि वे विकेटकीपर के तौर पर खुद को बेहतर करते रहें।'

दर्शक के आने से भारतीय खिलाड़ियों को आत्मविश्वास मिला
कोहली ने कहा, 'पहले टेस्ट में बिना दर्शकों के साथ खेलना काफी बुरा था। पहले टेस्ट के पहले 2 दिन हम में बिलकुल भी ऊर्जा नहीं बची थी। इस टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी से हमने मोमैंटम गेन करना शुरू किया। हमारे बॉडी लैंग्वेज में बदलाव आया। दर्शकों के आने से हमें आत्मविश्वास मिला।'

चेन्नई के दर्शक समझदार, अपना रोल समझते हैं
कोहली ने दर्शकों की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि चेन्नई के दर्शक काफी समझदार हैं। वे अपने रोल को समझते हैं। टेस्ट के दौरान एक ऐसा क्षण आता है, जब बॉलर को सपोर्ट की जरूरत होती है। मेरा रोल यह है कि मैं फैंस को क्रिकेट से जोड़कर रखूं। दरअसल, कोहली पहली पारी के दौरान ग्राउंड पर दर्शकों को मोटिवेट करते दिखे थे। इसका वीडियो काफी वायरल हुआ था।

बल्लेबाजों को गलती करने पर मजबूर किया
मैच के बाद अक्षर पटेल ने कहा कि डेब्यू टेस्ट में 5 विकेट लेना स्पेशल है। पिच पर काफी टर्न था। मैं बॉलिंग स्पीड में वेरिएशन ला रहा था और बल्लेबाजों को गलती करने पर मजबूर कर रहा था। वहीं, रिस्ट स्पिनर कुलदीप यादव ने कहा कि मेरा रोल रन को रोकना था। हम इस सीरीज के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया टूर से ही प्लानिंग कर रहे थे। पिछले 2 साल में क्रिकेट नहीं खेलना चैलेंजिंग था।

24 फरवरी से शुरू होगा अगला डे-नाइट टेस्ट
कुलदीप ने कहा कि पहला टेस्ट हारने के बाद हम दबाव में नहीं थे। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 2017 में अपने डेब्यू सीरीज में भी हम इसी परिस्थिति में थे, लेकिन हमने वापसी की थी। मुझे पता था हम कमबैक करेंगे। भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच अगले 2 टेस्ट अहमदाबाद के मोटेरा में खेले जाएंगे। तीसरा टेस्ट 24 फरवरी से खेला जाएगा। यह एक डे-नाइट टेस्ट होगा। वहीं, चौथा टेस्ट 4 मार्च से शुरू होगा।

