काली पट्‌टी पहन कर उतरे इंग्लैंड के प्लेयर्स:कैप्टन टॉम मूर को दी श्रद्धांजलि, उन्होंने कोरोना से जंग के लिए 327 करोड़ रुपए जुटाए थे

चेन्नईएक घंटा पहले
भारत के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट मैच में इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट टीम के प्लेयर्स काली पट्‌टी पहन कर उतरे। उन्होंने दूसरे वर्ल्ड वॉर के वेटरन कैप्टन सर टॉम मूर को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए ऐसा किया। मूर का 2 फरवरी को 100 वर्ष की आयु में निधन हुआ है। मूर ने कोरोना महामारी के खिलाफ जंग में ब्रिटेन की स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं को मदद देने के लिए 1000 पाउंड (करीब 1 लाख रुपए) जुटाने का अभियान चलाया था।

कैप्टन मूर ने 6 अप्रैल 2020 को अपने सौवें जन्मदिन से ठीक पहले अपने बगीचे में जब सौ चक्कर लगाने का मन बनाया तो उनका लक्ष्य महज 1000 पाउंड जुटाना था। लेकिन महामारी के दौरान उनके संकल्प ने लोगों को खूब आकर्षित किया। कुछ ही दिनों में यह राशि हजारों पाउंड में पहुंच गई। उनके 100 चक्कर पूरा करने तक यह राशि बढ़कर 3.27 करोड़ पाउंड (करीब 327 करोड़ रुपए) हो गई।

पिछले साल मिली नाइटहुड की उपाधि
कैप्टन मूर के 100वें जन्म दिन को ब्रिटेन में जोरशोर के साथ सेलिब्रेट किया गया था। ब्रिटिश एयरफोर्स ने उनके सम्मान में फ्लाई पास्ट का आयोजन भी किया। उन्हें आर्मी फाउंडेशन कॉलेज का मानद कर्नल भी बनाया गया। 17 जुलाई 2020 को ब्रिटेन की महारानी ने उन्हें नाइटहुड की उपाधि से भी सम्मानित किया।

भारत और म्यांमार में दी थी सेवाएं
कैप्टन मूर ने दूसरे वर्ल्ड वॉर में भारत और म्यांमार में अपनी सेवाएं दी थी। बाद में वे आर्मर्ड वारफेयर के इंस्ट्रक्टर बनाए गए। वे मोटरसाइकिल रेसर भी रहे हैं।

इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड140-2 (57.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
