इशांत बनाएंगे डबल रिकॉर्ड:कपिल के बाद 100 टेस्ट खेलने वाले दूसरे भारतीय पेस बॉलर बनने का मौका, 300 विकेट से 3 कदम दूर

इशांत ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ अब तक 56 विकेट लिए हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
इशांत ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ अब तक 56 विकेट लिए हैं।

टीम इंडिया के तेज गेंदबाज इशांत शर्मा इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 5 फरवरी से शुरू हो रही टेस्ट सीरीज में दो बड़े रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर सकते हैं। अगर वे सीरीज में तीन टेस्ट खेल पाए तो करियर में 100 टेस्ट मैच खेलने वाले दूसरे भारतीय पेस बॉलर बन सकते हैं। अब तक सिर्फ कपिल देव यह रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर पाए हैं। इसके अलावा इशांत तीन विकेट लेते ही टेस्ट क्रिकेट में 300 विकेट लेने वाले भारत के तीसरे पेसर और ओवरऑल छठे बॉलर बन सकते हैं।

इशांत के नाम अब तक 97 टेस्ट में 297 विकेट
इशांत ने अपने टेस्ट करियर में अब तक 97 टेस्ट मैचों में 32.39 की औसत से 297 विकेट लिए हैं। उन्होंने पारी में पांच विकेट 11 बार और टेस्ट में 10 विकेट एक बार लिया है। इशांत ने 61.1 के स्ट्राइक रेट से विकेट लिए हैं। यानी करीब हर 10 ओवर में उन्हें एक विकेट मिलता है। भारतीय तेज गेंदबाजों में इशांत से ज्यादा विकेट कपिल देव (434 विकेट) और जहीर खान (311 विकेट) ने लिए हैं।

टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया के टॉप-5 पेस बॉलर

पेस बॉलरटेस्टविकेटऔसत
कपिल देव13143429.64
जहीर खान9231132.94
इशांत शर्मा9729732.39
जवागल श्रीनाथ6723630.49
मोहम्मद शमी5018027.58

​​​​​​​भारतीय पिचों पर विकेटों के शतक से दो विकेट दूर
इशांत शर्मा ने अपने करियर में 60 मैच भारत से बाहर खेले और 37 टेस्ट भारत में खेले। भारत में उन्होंने 31.38 की औसत से 98 विकेट लिए हैं। विदेश में इशांत ने 32.88 की औसत से 199 विकेट लिए हैं। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सीरीज में दो विकेट लेते ही वे घरेलू जमीन पर विकेटों का शतक पूरा कर लेंगे।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा विकेट
इशांत शर्मा ने अपने टेस्ट करियर में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ लिए हैं। उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ अब तक 25 टेस्ट मैचों में 59 विकेट लिए। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ उन्हें 17 टेस्ट मैचों में 56 विकेट मिले हैं। वेस्टइंडीज (46), श्रीलंका (36), न्यूजीलैंड (35) और साउथ अफ्रीका (31) के खिलाफ भी इशांत ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में 30 से ज्यादा विकेट लिए हैं।

प्लेइंग-11 में जगह के लिए सिराज से होड़
इशांत शर्मा टीम इंडिया के सबसे सीनियर गेंदबाज हैं। लेकिन, इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट मैच की प्लेइंग-11 में उन्हें जगह मिलेगी या नहीं कहा नहीं जा सकता है। पहले तेज गेंदबाज के तौर जसप्रीत बुमराह की जगह पक्की है। अगर टीम इंडिया दो तेज गेंदबाजों के साथ ही उतरती है तो दूसरे स्लॉट के लिए इशांत और सिराज में से किसी एक को मौका मिल सकता है। सिराज ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया था।

