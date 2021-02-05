पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रूट का 100वां टेस्ट:इंग्लिश कैप्टन ने भारत में ही डेब्यू और 50वां टेस्ट खेला था; टेस्ट की सेंचुरी लगाने वाले इंग्लैंड के 15वें क्रिकेटर

चेन्नईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारत और इंग्लैंड के बीच चेन्नई के चेपक में 4 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज का पहला टेस्ट खेला जा रहा है। इंग्लिश टीम के कप्तान जो रूट का यह 100वां टेस्ट है। इससे पहले उन्होंने अपना डेब्यू और 50वां टेस्ट भी भारत के खिलाफ भारत में ही खेला था। रूट 100 टेस्ट खेलने वाले इंग्लैंड के 15वें क्रिकेटर हैं।

100 या इससे ज्यादा टेस्ट खेलने वाले इंग्लिश प्लेयर्स

खिलाड़ीमैचरन
एलिस्टेयर कुक16112,472
जेम्स एंडरसन1581221
स्टुअर्ट ब्रॉड1443346
एलेक स्टीवर्ट1338463
इयान बेल1187727
ग्राहम गूच1188900
डेविड गावर1178231
माइकल आथरटन1157728
कॉलिन कॉड्रे1147624
ज्योफ्री बॉयकॉट1088114
केविन पीटरसन1048181
इयान बॉथम1025200
एंड्र्यू स्ट्रॉस1007037
ग्राहम थोर्प1006744
जो रूट*100*8266*

2012 में रूट ने टेस्ट में किया था डेब्यू
इंग्लैंड की टीम 2012 में 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेलने भारत आई थी। रूट ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट में डेब्यू इसी सीरीज के चौथे टेस्ट में किया था। नागपुर के विदर्भ क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेले गए इस टेस्ट में उन्होंने कुल 93 रन बनाए थे। रूट ने पहली पारी में 73 और दूसरी पारी में 20 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे थे। चौथा टेस्ट ड्रॉ रहा था। इंग्लैंड ने 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज को 2-1 से अपने नाम किया था।

2016 में रूट ने भारत में ही 50वां टेस्ट खेला
2016 में इंग्लैंड की टीम 5 टेस्ट की सीरीज के लिए भारत दौरे पर आई थी। सीरीज के दूसरा टेस्ट विशाखापट्टनम के डॉ. वाईएस वाईएस राजशेखर रेड्डी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला गया था। रूट का यह 50वां टेस्ट रहा। उन्होंने इस टेस्ट में कुल 78 रन बनाए थे। उन्होंने पहली पारी में 53 रन और दूसरी पारी में 25 रन बनाए थे। भारत ने यह मैच 246 रन से जीता था। साथ ही अगला 3 टेस्ट जीतकर इंग्लैंड को सीरीज में 4-0 से हराया था।

रूट ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा टेस्ट खेले
रूट ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा 24 टेस्ट खेले हैं। इसके बाद भारत के खिलाफ 17 और पाकिस्तान-साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ 12-12 टेस्ट खेले हैं। रूट ने टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सबसे ज्यादा 1694 रन भी बनाए हैं। भारत के खिलाफ उन्होंने 1421 रन (चेन्नई टेस्ट से पहले) और साउथ अफ्रीका के खिलाफ 1164 रन बनाए हैं।

भारत के खिलाफ रूट का औसत शानदार
चेन्नई टेस्ट से पहले तक रूट ने 99 टेस्ट की 181 पारियों में 49.40 की औसत से 8249 रन बनाए हैं। भारत के खिलाफ उनका औसत और भी बेहतर है। रूट ने भारत के खिलाफ 16 टेस्ट की 28 पारी में 56.84 की औसत से 1421 रन बनाए। श्रीलंका के खिलाफ उनके नाम 58.88 की औसत से 1001 रन दर्ज हैं।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड140-2 (57.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहली बार सेंसेक्स 51 हजार और निफ्टी 15 हजार अंकों के पार, रेपो रेट स्थाई रखने से बाजार ऊपरी स्तर से फिसला - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें