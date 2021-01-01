पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीम इंडिया रचेगी इतिहास:इंग्लैंड को दो टेस्ट में हराया तो इस सदी में 100 जीत हासिल करने वाली पहली एशियाई टीम बनेगी

चेन्नईएक घंटा पहले
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 5 फरवरी से शुरू हो रही चार टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज भारत के लिए ऐतिहासिक साबित हो सकती है। अगर भारतीय टीम इस सीरीज के दो टेस्ट जीतने में सफल हो जाती है तो वह इस सदी में 100 टेस्ट जीतने वाली एशिया की पहली टीम बन जाएगी। जनवरी 2000 से अब तक भारत ने 216 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं। इसमें 98 में जीत मिली है। 59 में हार का सामना करना पड़ा और 59 मुकाबले ड्रॉ हुए।

सिर्फ इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ जीत कम, हार ज्यादा
टीम इंडिया ने इस सदी में सबसे ज्यादा जीत ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ हासिल की है। 1 जनवरी, 2000 से अब तक भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 46 टेस्ट मैच खेले गए हैं। इसमें भारत ने 19 में जीत हासिल की है। 16 में हार मिली और 11 ड्रॉ रहे। इंग्लैंड इकलौती टीम है जिसके खिलाफ इस सदी में भारत को जीत कम और हार ज्यादा मिली है। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ भारत ने 38 मैच खेले हैं। इसमें 12 में जीत और 15 में हार मिली है। 11 टेस्ट ड्रॉ रहे हैं।

1 जनवरी 2000 से टीम इंडिया का टेस्ट रिकॉर्ड

विरुद्धटेस्टजीतहारड्रॉ
ऑस्ट्रेलिया46191611
वेस्टइंडीज2815211
श्रीलंका2413605
इंग्लैंड38121511
साउथ अफ्रीका29121106
बांग्लादेश11090002
न्यूजीलैंड19070507
जिम्बाब्वे08060101
पाकिस्तान12040305
अफगानिस्तान01010000

साउथ अफ्रीका से आगे निकलने का मौका
भारतीय टीम इस सदी में सबसे ज्यादा मैच जीतने के मामले में साउथ अफ्रीका से आगे निकल सकती है। इसके लिए टीम इंडिया को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ तीन टेस्ट जीतने होंगे। साउथ अफ्रीका ने 1 जनवरी 2000 से अब तक 204 टेस्ट मैचों में से 100 में जीत हासिल की है।

1 जनवरी 2000 से टेस्ट खेलने वाली सभी टीमों का रिकॉर्ड

टीमटेस्टजीतहारड्रॉ
ऑस्ट्रेलिया2321385836
इंग्लैंड2661208462
साउथ अफ्रीका2041006143
भारत216985959
श्रीलंका197767546
पाकिस्तान173657137
न्यूजीलैंड170616445
वेस्टइंडीज1964110649
बांग्लादेश119148916
जिम्बाब्वे071095111
अफगानिस्तान004020200
आयरलैंड003000000

पहली 100 जीत में लगे थे 77 साल
1932 में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ पहला टेस्ट मैच खेलने वाली टीम इंडिया को पहली जीत के लिए 20 साल इंतजार करना पड़ा था। 1952 में टीम को पहली जीत मिली। वहीं, 100वीं जीत 2009 में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ मिली। यानी टेस्ट कंट्री बनने से लेकर 100वीं जीत तक पहुंचने में भारत को 77 साल का समय लगा था। भारत ने अब तक कुल 546 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं और 159 जीत हासिल करने में उसे सफलता मिली है।

इंग्लैंड को घर में 20 बार हराने वाली पहली एशियाई टीम बनने का मौका
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज के दौरान भारत एक और अनूठा रिकॉर्ड बना सकता है। इस सीरीज में एक मैच जीतते ही भारतीय टीम इंग्लैंड को अपने घर में 20 बार हराने वाली पहली एशियाई टीम बन सकती है। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ भारत ने अपने घर में अब तक 60 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं। इसमें उसे 19 में जीत मिली। 13 में हार का सामना करना पड़ा और 28 मुकाबले ड्रॉ रहे। एशिया की अन्य टीमों में श्रीलंका ने इंग्लैंड को पांच बार, पाकिस्तान ने चार बार और बांग्लादेश ने एक बार हराया है।

