टेस्ट सीरीज से पहले रूट का माइंडगेम:ब्रिटिश कैप्टन बोले- भारत पर घरेलू रिकॉर्ड को बनाए रखने का दबाव, हम बेस्ट टीम को उनके घर में हराएंगे

चेन्नई25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रूट ने कहा कि भारत के खिलाफ चेतेश्वर पुजारा का विकेट महत्वपूर्ण रहने वाला है। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
रूट ने कहा कि भारत के खिलाफ चेतेश्वर पुजारा का विकेट महत्वपूर्ण रहने वाला है। (फाइल फोटो)

इंग्लैंड के कप्तान जो रूट ने कहा है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय टीम की जीत प्रेरणादायक है। रूट ने कहा कि इस जीत से टूर करने वाली टीम को कॉन्फिडेंस मिला है। हम भी टीम इंडिया की जीत से सीख लेकर उन्हें उनके घर में हराने की कोशिश करेंगे। रूट ने कहा कि इंग्लैंड टीम में क्वालिटी प्लेयर्स हैं और 9 साल बाद वह एक बार इंडिया में सीरीज जीत सकते हैं। 2012 में इंग्लैंड ने भारत में 2-1 से टेस्ट सीरीज जीती थी।

रूट ने कहा कि यह एक जबर्दस्त सीरीज होने जा रही है। भारत को अपने घरेलू रिकॉर्ड्स को बनाए रखने की चुनौती रहेगी। हम बेस्ट टीम के खिलाफ खेलकर उन्हें उनके घर में हराना चाहते हैं। भारत को उसकी धरती पर हराना एक कप्तान के तौर पर मेरे लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि होगी।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारतीय टीम जीत की हकदार
रूट ने वर्चुअल प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा, 'भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जीत की हकदार थी। हम सब जानते हैं कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जीतना बेहद मुश्किल है। हालांकि, इस जीत से टूर करने वाली टीमों को आत्मविश्वास मिला है कि वे भी बाहर जाकर मैच जीत सकते हैं। मेजबान टीम पर अब काफी दबाव रहेगा।'

सभी खिलाड़ी टीम में जगह बनाने के लिए खेलते हैं
रूट ने कहा, 'जब कोई प्लेयर क्रिकेट खेलना शुरू करता है, तो उनके पास टीम के लिए और अपने लिए खेलने के कई खास मौके आते हैं। आपको टीम में जगह बनाने के लिए उन मौकों पर अच्छा खेलना होता है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो चीज हमने सबसे ज्यादा सीखा है, वह है टीम में अपनी जगह पक्की करना।'

रूट श्रीलंका के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में शानदार फॉर्म में थे
जैक क्राउली के इंजरी के बाद तीसरे नंबर पर किस बल्लेबाज को उतारा जाएगा। इस सवाल के जवाब में रूट ने कहा कि नंबर-3 पर उतरने वाला बल्लेबाज इंग्लैंड की बैटिंग लाइनअप के लिए काफी महत्वपूर्ण होगा। रूट ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ पिछले टेस्ट सीरीज में अकेले दम इंग्लैंड को जीत दिलाई थी। उन्होंने 2 टेस्ट में 426 रन बनाए थे। हालांकि, भारत के खिलाफ उन्हें रविचंद्रन अश्विन और जसप्रीत बुमराह जैसे गेंदबाजों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

अश्विन के खिलाफ डोमिनेट करने की कोशिश नहीं
अश्विन ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में स्टीव स्मिथ को खूब परेशान किया था। पहले 2 टेस्ट में उन्होंने स्मिथ को 3 बार आउट किया था। रूट ने कहा कि वे अश्विन के खिलाफ न तो अटैक करेंगे और न ही डिफेंस का तरीका अपनाएंगे। रूट ने कहा, 'मैं उनके खिलाफ डोमिनेट करने की कोशिश नहीं करूंगा। मैं सिर्फ बॉल को उसके हिसाब से खेलने की कोशिश करूंगा। मुझे पता है कि मैं उनके खिलाफ स्कोर कर सकता हूं।'

सीरीज जीतने के लिए सभी गेंदबाजों को खेलना जरूरी
रूट ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया में अश्विन ही इकलौते घातक गेंदबाज नहीं हैं। उन्होंने कहा, 'अश्विन का भारत में शानदार रिकॉर्ड रहा है। वह अभी आत्मविश्वास से लबरेज होंगे। मैंने उनके खिलाफ पहले भी खेला है। हम दोनों के बीच अच्छा कॉम्पटिशन देखने को मिलेगा। हालांकि, टेस्ट में आपको सिर्फ एक गेंदबाज नहीं, बल्कि पूरी बॉलिंग लाइन-अप का सामना करना है।'

इंग्लैंड के बॉलर्स पुजारा का विकेट लेने की कोशिश करेंगे
रूट ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया में चेतेश्वर पुजारा का विकेट बेहद महत्वपूर्ण होगा। उन्होंने कहा, 'पुजारा इस टीम की स्ट्रेंथ हैं। इसमें कोई शक नहीं कि उनका विकेट महत्वपूर्ण होगा। मैच के दौरान हमें धैर्य रखना होगा। क्रीज पर पुजारा मानसिक तौर पर जितने मजबूत होते हैं। हमें भी मैदान पर वैसा ही खेल दिखाना है। रूट का यह 100वां टेस्ट होगा।'

