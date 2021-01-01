पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारत Vs इंग्लैंड:विराट और रूट में बड़ा बैट्समैन कौन? अब तक चार टेस्ट सीरीज में भिड़ंत हुई; 2-2 से बराबरी पर मुकाबला

चेन्नई2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2016-17 और 2018 की सीरीज में विराट कोहली ने जो रूट से बेहतर बैटिंग की थी। -फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
2016-17 और 2018 की सीरीज में विराट कोहली ने जो रूट से बेहतर बैटिंग की थी। -फाइल फोटो

भारत और इंग्लैंड की टीमें आपस में भिड़ती हैं तो यह सिर्फ दो टीमों की भिड़ंत नहीं रह जाती। मॉडर्न एरा के दो दिग्गज बैट्समैन का मुकाबला भी साथ-साथ चलता है। ये दो बैट्समैन हैं टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और इंग्लैंड के कप्तान जो रूट। ये दोनों प्लेयर्स अपने करियर में अब तक चार बार टेस्ट सीरीज में आमने-सामने हुए हैं। दोनों दो-दो बार एक-दूसरे पर हावी रहे। आइए जान लेते हैं कि किस सीरीज में कौन बेहतर साबित हुआ।
2012-13: डेब्यू टेस्ट में ही छा गए जो रूट
विराट और जो रूट टेस्ट क्रिकेट में पहली बार 2012 में भारत में खेली गई सीरीज में आमने-सामने हुए। नागपुर में सीरीज के आखिरी टेस्ट में रूट ने डेब्यू किया था। तीन मैचों के बाद इंग्लैंड की टीम 2-1 से आगे थी और भारत को भारत में हराने के लिए उसका नागपुर टेस्ट बचाना या जीतना जरूरी थी। इंग्लैंड ने पहली पारी में 145 ओवर खेलकर तय कर दिया मैच में या तो उसकी जीत होगी या मुकाबला ड्रॉ होगा।
रूट ने करियर की पहली ही पारी में करीब पांच घंटे तक बल्लेबाजी की और 229 गेंदों पर 73 रन बनाए। उन्होंने दूसरी पारी में नाबाद 20 रन बनाए और टेस्ट ड्रॉ रहा। रूट ने 1 टेस्ट में 93 की औसत से 93 रन बनाए। वहीं, विराट ने पूरी सीरीज खेलकर चार टेस्ट मैचों में 31.33 की औसत से 188 रन बनाए। इंग्लैंड ने सीरीज पर कब्जा किया और युवा बल्लेबाजों के मुकाबले में मोरल विक्ट्री जो रूट के नाम रही।
2014 में रूट ने एकतरफा जीता मुकाबला
दोनों दिग्गजों की अगली भिड़ंत 2014 में इंग्लैंड में खेली गई टेस्ट सीरीज में हुई। विराट इस सीरीज में 5 टेस्ट मैचों में 13.40 के बेहद खराब औसत के साथ सिर्फ 134 रन बना सके। वहीं, रूट ने 5 टेस्ट मैचों में 103.60 के ब्रैडमैन सरीखे औसत के साथ 518 रन बना डाले।
विराट ने 2016-17 में पलटी बाजी
जो रूट से साथ शुरुआती दो सीरीज में मात खाने के बाद विराट ने 2016-17 में बाजी पलट दी। सीरीज भारत में खेली गई थी और विराट ने 5 टेस्ट मैचों की आठ पारियों में 109.16 की औसत से 655 रन बना दिए। इसमें दो शतक और दो अर्धशतक शामिल थे। रूट ने भी अच्छी बल्लेबाजी की लेकिन वे विराट कोहली वाला स्केल नहीं छू पाए। रूट ने 5 टेस्ट की 10 पारियों में 49.10 की औसत से 491 रन बनाए।
2018 में विराट ने रूट को इंग्लैंड में पछाड़ा
2016-17 में जब विराट ने रूट से अच्छा परफॉर्म किया तो कहा गया कि वे अपनी पिचों पर बेहतर खेले। इंग्लैंड में रन बनाकर दिखाएं तो माना जाएगा। विराट ने 2018 में आलोचकों की इस मुराद को भी पूरा कर दिया। टीम इंडिया के कप्तान ने उस इंग्लिश समर में 5 टेस्ट मैचों की 10 पारियों में 59.30 की औसत से 593 रन बनाए। वह भी 2 बेहतरीन शतकों के साथ। रूट ने 5 टेस्ट मैचों की 9 पारियों में 319 रन बनाए। औसत सिर्फ 35.44 का रहा और शतक महज एक।
ओवरऑल विराट ने तीन टेस्ट ज्यादा खेले और 149 रन ज्यादा बनाए
टेस्ट क्रिकेट में विराट का जब से रूट से आमना-सामना शुरू हुआ है तब से उन्होंने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 19 टेस्ट मैचों में 49.06 की औसत से 1570 रन बनाए हैं। इसमें 5 शतक और 5 अर्धशतक शामिल हैं। वहीं, रूट ने 16 टेस्ट मैच खेले हैं और 56.84 की औसत से 1421 रन बनाए हैं। इसमें चार शतक और 9 अर्धशतक शामिल हैं। यानी रन में विराट आगे हैं तो औसत में रूट बेहतर हैं। चार सीरीज के बाद ये दोनों सुपरस्टार 2-2 की स्कोरलाइन के साथ बराबरी पर हैं। 5 फरवरी से शुरू हो रही सीरीज इनके बीच टाईब्रेकर का काम कर सकती है।

