पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • Indian Bowler Deepak Chahar Shows Off Guitar Skills Plays Shah Rukh Khans DDLJ Popular Song Before Practice In Australia Tour

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

क्रिकेटर का हिडेन टैलेंट:दीपक चाहर ने प्रैक्टिस से पहले गिटार पर बजाई DDLJ की धुन, वीडियो शेयर किया

सिडनीकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीपक चाहर को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ होने वाली 3 टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज के लिए टीम में जगह दी गई है।

टीम इंडिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर है। फिलहाल टीम सिडनी में क्वारैंटाइन रह कर प्रैक्टिस कर रही है। प्रैक्टिस के बीच टीम के खिलाड़ियों के बीच मस्ती-मजाक भी चल रहा है। प्लेयर्स सोशल मीडिया पर इसके वीडियो शेयर करते रहते हैं। इसी बीच टीम के टी-20 स्पेशलिस्ट दीपक चाहर ने अपना एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया। वीडियो में वे 'दिलवाले दुल्हनिया ले जाएंगे' फिल्म की धुन बजाते दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

'तुझे देखा तो ये जाना सनम...' की धुन बजाई
चाहर ने रविवार को इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया। वीडियो में वे बॉलीवुड एक्टर शाहरुख खान के गाने 'तुझे देखा तो ये जाना सनम...' की धुन बजाते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा- प्रैक्टिस से पहले का मूड। फैंस इस वीडियो को खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। इंस्टाग्राम पर 9 घंटों में ही इसे 2 मिलियन से ज्यादा लोग देख चुके हैं।

टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा हैं चाहर
चाहर को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ होने वाली 3 टी-20 मैचों की शृंखला के लिए टीम में जगह दी गई है। वन-डे और टेस्ट टीम में वे शामिल नहीं हैं। चाहर IPL में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के लिए खेलते हैं। लीग के 13वें सीजन में उन्होंने 14 मैचों में कुल 12 विकेट अपने नाम किए थे। हालांकि उनका इकोनॉमी रेट 7.61 रहा था।

टी-20 में बेस्ट बॉलिंग फिगर का रिकॉर्ड चाहर के नाम
चाहर ने भारत के लिए 10 टी-20 मुकाबले खेले हैं और 17 विकेट लिए हैं। उनके नाम भारत के लिए पारी में सर्वश्रेष्ठ बॉलिंग करने का रिकॉर्ड दर्ज है। उन्होंने पिछले साल नागपुर में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ 7 रन देकर 6 विकेट लिए थे।

धवन ने भी शेयर किया था वीडियो
कुछ दिन पहले शिखर धवन ने भी पृथ्वी शॉ के साथ एक वीडियो शेयर किया था। वीडियो में धवन टी-शर्ट उतारकर पृथ्वी के साथ डांस करते दिख रहे हैं। इस दौरान बैकग्राउंड में फिल्म ‘विश्वात्मा’ का ‘‘सात समुंदर पार...’’ गाना बज रहा है। धवन ने कैप्शन में लिखा था- ‘‘अब भी लैला मुझे पागल बना रही है।’’

दोनों टीम के बीच पहले वनडे सीरीज होगी
भारतीय टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 27 नवंबर से 3 वनडे और 4 दिसंबर से इतने ही टी-20 की सीरीज खेलना है। इसके बाद दोनों टीम के बीच 17 दिसंबर से 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेली जाएगी।

डे-नाइट टेस्ट में 50% फैंस को एंट्री मिलेगी
डे-नाइट टेस्ट एडिलेड में होगा, जिसमें सरकार ने 50% दर्शकों को मैच देखने की मंजूरी दे दी। इस स्टेडियम की कैपेसिटी 54 हजार दर्शक की है। इसके बाद क्रिसमस वीक में होने वाले बॉक्सिंग डे-टेस्ट में 25 हजार फैन्स को एंट्री मिलेगी। इस स्टेडियम की दर्शक क्षमता एक लाख है। फैन्स की सुरक्षित एंट्री को लेकर विक्टोरियन गवर्नमेंट और मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट क्लब मिलकर कोविड सुरक्षा प्लान तैयार करेंगे।

टीम इंडिया के ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे का शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमध्यप्रदेश में सरकार वसूलेगी काउ टैक्स, आंगनबाड़ियों में बच्चों को अंडे की जगह दूध बांटा जाएगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें