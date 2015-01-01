पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लंका प्रीमियर लीग:इरफान पठान और मुनाफ पटेल कैंडी टस्कर्स टीम से खेलेंगे, पाकिस्तानी सरफराज टूर्नामेंट से हटे

कोलंबोएक घंटा पहले
लंका प्रीमियर लीग में इरफान पठान और मुनाफ पटेल दोनों कैंडी टस्कर्स टीम की ओर से खेलते नजर आएंगे। -फाइल फोटो

पूर्व भारतीय ऑलराउंडर इरफान पठान के बाद अब पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज मुनाफ पटेल भी श्रीलंका पहुंच गए हैं। वे लंका प्रीमियर लीग (LPL) में खेलेंगे। दोनों भारतीय कैंडी टस्कर्स टीम की ओर से खेलते नजर आएंगे। वहीं, पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान सरफराज अहमद टूर्नामेंट से हट गए हैं।

लंका प्रीमियर लीग 26 नवंबर से शुरू होने जा रही है। इसके तहत 5 टीमों के बीच फाइनल समेत 23 मुकाबले खेले जाएंगे। कोरोना के चलते सभी मैच हंबनटोटा शहर में खेले जाएंगे। फाइनल 16 दिसंबर को होगा।

सरफराज न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर जाएंगे
वहीं, सरफराज टूर्नामेंट में गाले ग्लाडिएटर टीम के कप्तान थे। उनका सेलेक्शन न्यूजीलैंड दौरे के लिए हुआ है। इस कारण वे पाकिस्तान टीम को जॉइन करेंगे। यह जानकारी गाले टीम के कोच और पूर्व पाकिस्तानी प्लेयर मोइन खान ने दी है।

LPL टीमों के नाम IPL जैसे
शुरुआत से पहले ही लंका प्रीमियर लीग ट्रोलर्स के निशाने है, क्योंकि टीमों के नाम आईपीएल जैसे रखे गए हैं। मसलन कोलंबो सुपर किंग्स, जाफना सनराइजर्स। सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने कहा कि नए नाम नहीं रख सकते थे, ये आईपीएल की बी टीमें लग रही हैं। इससे पहले श्रीलंकाई बोर्ड ने बताया कि लीग में 5 टीमें कोलंबो सुपर किंग्स, गाले लायंस, कैंडी रॉयल्स, जाफना सनराइजर्स और दांबुला कैपिटल्स खेलेंगी।

