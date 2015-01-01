पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPL चैम्पियन रोहित की स्पीच:मुश्किल वक्त में भी हमने तैयारियां शुरू कर दी थी, डिसिप्लीन की वजह से आज चैम्पियन बने

दुबई21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
IPL फाइनल में डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन मुंबई इंडियंस ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को हराकर 5वीं बार खिताब जीता। BCCI अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली और सचिव जय शाह टीम के कैप्टन रोहित को ट्रॉफी देते हुए।

IPL के 13वें सीजन में चैम्पियन मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने ड्रेसिंग रूम में साथियों खिलाड़ी और स्टाफ के बीच स्पीच दी। उन्होंने रोहित कहा कि मुश्किल वक्त में भी हमने अगस्त से पहले ही तैयारियां शुरू कर दी थी। फील्ड के अंदर और बाहर डिसिप्लीन की वजह से आज टीम चैम्पियन बनी।

फ्रेंचाइजी ने स्पीच का वीडियो शेयर किया। ड्रेसिंग रूम में रोहित के साथ पत्नी रितिका भी साथ नजर आईं। इस बार IPL में मुंबई ने फाइनल में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को हराकर 5वीं बार खिताब जीता।

जून का महीना काफी मुश्किल रहा
रोहित ने कहा- ‘‘यह सीजन हमारे लिए शानदार रहा। इसके लिए हमने अगस्त से पहले ही तैयारियां शुरू कर दी थीं। मुझे याद है कि जून में हमारे लिए काफी मुश्किल समय था। इसके बावजूद हमने तैयारियां जारी रखीं, लेकिन ये कभी आसान नहीं रहा। यहां (यूएई) जब हम आए तो हमें अलग वातावरण मिला। टीम के तौर पर हमने न सिर्फ होटल, बल्कि मैदान पर भी डिसिप्लीन बनाए रखा। यही वजह है कि आज हम ट्रॉफी के साथ यहां खड़े हैं।’’

रोहित ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टेस्ट सीरीज खेलेंगे
टीम इंडिया बिना रोहित के 11 नवंबर को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए रवाना हो गई है। टीम को वहां सबसे पहले 27 नवंबर से 3 वनडे और इतने ही टी-20 खेलने हैं। इसके बाद भारतीय टीम 17 दिसंबर से 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेली। रोहित टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए टीम को जॉइन करेंगे।

IPL फाइनल में रोहित की फिफ्टी
IPL फाइनल में दिल्ली को 5 विकेट से हराकर डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन मुंबई ने लगातार दूसरी और लीग में 5वीं बार खिताब जीता। दुबई के मैदान पर दिल्ली ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बैटिंग करते हुए 157 रन का टारगेट दिया था। इसके जवाब में मुंबई ने 18.4 ओवर में 5 विकेट गंवाकर 157 रन बनाते हुए मैच जीत लिया। रोहित ने सबसे ज्यादा 51 बॉल में 68 और ईशान किशन ने 19 बॉल में 33 रन बनाए।

