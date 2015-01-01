पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPL की सबसे कमजोर कड़ी:7 साल से नहीं मिला नया चैम्पियन; दिल्ली फाइनल तक पहुंची, लेकिन बेंगलुरु फिर चोकर्स

दुबई22 मिनट पहले
IPL के 13वें सीजन में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स (DC) पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंची थी। इसी के साथ फैंस को उम्मीद जग गई थी कि 7 साल बाद लीग में नया चैम्पियन मिल जाएगा, लेकिन डिफेंडिंग चैम्पियन मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) ने ऐसा नहीं होने दिया। उसने दिल्ली को हराकर 5वीं बार खिताब पर कब्जा जमा लिया।

श्रेयस अय्यर की कप्तानी में लगातार इम्प्रूव कर रही दिल्ली टीम ने इस बार लड़खड़ाते हुए फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी। वहीं, विराट कोहली की रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) एक बार फिर चोकर्स साबित हुई। एलिमिनेटर में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने उसे बाहर कर दिया। हालांकि, हैदराबाद को क्वालिफायर-2 में दिल्ली ने करारी शिकस्त दी थी।

मुंबई ने 5 और चेन्नई ने 3 बार खिताब जीता
अब तक 13 सीजन में 5 ही ऐसी टीम हैं, जिन्होंने खिताब जीते हैं। इनमें मुंबई ने सबसे ज्यादा 5 और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने 3 बार खिताब अपने नाम किया है। कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स और हैदराबाद टीम 2-2 बार चैम्पियन रही हैं। राजस्थान रॉयल्स एक बार ट्रॉफी लेकर गई।

लड़खड़ाते हुए पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंची दिल्ली
इस सीजन में दिल्ली ने शुरुआत शानदार की और जल्दी ही 14 पॉइंट के साथ टॉप पर पहुंच गई थी। तब दिग्गजों ने टीम खिताब का दावेदार मान लिया था, लेकिन उसके बाद टीम लगातार मैच हारती गई और फिर एक मैच जीतकर दूसरे नंबर पर काबिज हुई। पहले क्वालिफायर में मुंबई ने दिल्ली को 57 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

टॉप-2 में रहने के कारण दिल्ली को क्वालिफायर-2 में दूसरा मौका मिला, जिसमें एलिमिनेटर जीतकर आई सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद को 17 रन से शिकस्त दी और लड़खड़ाते हुए पहली बार फाइनल में जगह बनाई। इस मैच में पहली बार मार्कस स्टोइनिस को ओपनिंग भेजा था, जिन्होंने 38 रन की पारी खेली और 3 विकेट भी लिए थे। हालांकि फाइनल में वे मैच की पहली बॉल पर आउट हो गए थे।

पहला खिताब जीतने वाली राजस्थान का पिछले साल से भी ज्यादा खराब प्रदर्शन
IPL का पहला खिताब 2008 में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने अपने नाम किया था। इसके बाद टीम कभी फाइनल नहीं खेली और हर सीजन में जूझती हुई दिखी। पिछले साल टीम 7वें नंबर पर थी। इस बार टीम का प्रदर्शन उससे भी ज्यादा खराब रहा और 8वें नंबर पर रहते हुए वापस लौटी।

जबकि टीम की कमान ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के हाथ में थी। साथ ही टीम में इंग्लैंड को 2019 वनडे वर्ल्ड कप जिताने वाले जोस बटलर, जोफ्रा आर्चर, बेन स्टोक्स और टॉम करन मौजूद थे। इन दिग्गजों के बावजूद यूएई के मैदान पर राजस्थान पूरी तरह बेअसर दिखी।

RCB में कोहली-डिविलियर्स और फिंच, फिर भी टीम चोकर्स
लीग के दूसरे सीजन में ही फाइनल खेलने वाली रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) एक बार फिर चोकर्स साबित हुई। टीम की कमान 2013 से विराट कोहली के हाथ में है, लेकिन फ्रेंचाइजी को अब तक खिताब नसीब नहीं हुआ। कोहली के अलावा मौजूदा टीम में एबी डिविलियर्स और एरॉन फिंच जैसे बड़े खिलाड़ी थे। गेंदबाजी में युजवेंद्र चहल, क्रिस वोक्स, डेल स्टेन, उमेश यादव और नवदीप सैनी थे।

सभी ने टीम को प्ले-ऑफ में पहुंचाया। यहां से फैंस को लगा कि टीम इस बार अपना पहला खिताब जीत लेगी, लेकिन टीम फिर चोकर्स साबित हुई। एलिमिनेटर में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने उसे 6 विकेट से करारी शिकस्त दी। इस मैच से एक दिन पहले ही कप्तान कोहली ने अपना 32वां जन्म दिन भी मनाया था। फैंस को लगा था कि कोहली उन्हें खिताब के रूप में गिफ्ट देंगे, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हो सका।

ऑरेंज कैप विनर राहुल की टीम किंग्स इलेवन की हालत सबसे खराब
क्रिस गेल, कप्तान लोकेश राहुल और मयंक अग्रवाल जैसे प्लेयर होने के बावजूद किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब 6 साल से प्ले-ऑफ में जगह नहीं बना सकी। पिछली बार टीम 2014 में रनरअप रही थी। इससे पहले टीम एक ही बार 2008 में प्ले-ऑफ खेल सकी है। आंकड़ों को देखा जाए तो दिल्ली से ज्यादा खराब हालत इसी टीम की है।

इस टीम का इतिहास देखा जाए, तो टीम में डेविड वॉर्नर, युवराज सिंह, ग्लेन मैक्सवेल, हाशिम अमला, डेविड मिलर, शॉन मार्श और महेला जयवर्धने जैसे दिग्गज खेल चुके हैं। गेंदबाजी में मोहम्मद शमी, संदीप शर्मा, एंड्र्यू टाई, इरफान पठान और एस श्रीसंत जैसे खिलाड़ी रहे हैं। बावजूद टीम अब तक एक फाइनल और एक बार प्ले-ऑफ खेल सकी है। टीम की मालकिन प्रिटी जिंटा हैं।

