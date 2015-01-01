पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPL में महंगे-किफायती बॉलर:पैट कमिंस का 1 विकेट 1.3 करोड़ का; मुरुगन-गोपाल सबसे किफायती रहे, 2 लाख का पड़ा 1 विकेट

दुबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

IPL का 13वां सीजन खत्म हो गया। फाइनल में मुंबई इंडियंस ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को हराकर 5वीं बार खिताब जीत लिया है। इस सीजन के कुल 60 मैच में 78 बॉलर्स ने 668 विकेट लिए। 20 गेंदबाज खाता भी नहीं खोल सके। सीजन में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पैट कमिंस सबसे महंगे बॉलर रहे, जिन्हें कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने नीलामी में सबसे ज्यादा ज्यादा कीमत 15.50 करोड़ रुपए में खरीदा।

हालांकि, टीम को वे काफी महंगे पड़े। कमिंस ने 14 मैच में 12 विकेट लिए। बीच टूर्नामेंट में एक समय ऐसा भी था जब उन्हें लगातार 4 मैच में कोई विकेट नहीं मिला था। इस लिस्ट में दूसरे नंबर पर सुनील नरेन का नाम है। उन्हें KKR ने रिटेन किया था, जिनकी कीमत 12.50 करोड़ रुपए रही। वे 10 मैच में सिर्फ 5 ही विकेट ले सके। टीम को उनका एक विकेट कमिंस से भी महंगा यानि 2.50 करोड़ रुपए का पड़ा।

मुरुगन, गोपाल और अर्शदीप सबसे किफायती

सीजन में कुछ बॉलर ऐसे भी थे, जिन्हें फ्रेंचाइजी ने बेहद कम कीमत पर खरीदा, जो महंगे प्लेयर्स के मुकाबले काफी किफायती रहे। इनमें किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के मुरुगन अश्विन और अर्शदीप सिंह के अलावा राजस्थान रॉयल्स के श्रेयस गोपाल शामिल हैं।

दिल्ली के लिए ट्रंप कार्ड रहे नोर्तजे
एनरिच नोर्तजे को नीलामी में किसी ने नहीं खरीदा था। इसके बाद दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने उन्हें बेस प्राइज पर ही टीम में शामिल कर लिया। मैनेजमेंट का यह फैसला सही साबित हुआ और नोर्तजे ट्रंप कार्ड साबित हुए। उन्होंने 16 मैच में 22 विकेट लेकर टीम को फाइनल तक पहुंचाया। नोर्तजे ने IPL इतिहास की पहली और दूसरी सबसे तेज बॉल भी फेंकी, जिसकी रफ्तार 156.22 और 155.21 रही।

युवा टी नटराजन ने दिग्गजों को चौंकाया
यॉर्कर स्पेशलिस्ट टी नटराजन को IPL की खोज कहा जा सकता है। लीग में उनका यह दूसरा सीजन रहा। उन्होंने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के लिए इस सीजन में 16 मैच खेले, जिनमें 16 विकेट लेकर टीम को प्ले-ऑफ तक पहुंचाया।

ऑलराउंडर स्टोक्स ने 8 मैच में सिर्फ 2 विकेट लिए

ऑलराउंडर्स में फैंस की नजरें सबसे ज्यादा इंग्लैंड के वर्ल्ड कप विजेता बेन स्टोक्स और ऑस्ट्रेलियाई हरफनमौला ग्लेन मैक्सवेल पर थीं। लेकिन यह दोनों ही टीम के लिए सबसे महंगे साबित हुए। पिता को कैंसर होने की वजह से स्टोक्स ने बीच टूर्नामेंट में टीम को जॉइन किया था। उन्होंने 8 मैच में सिर्फ 2 ही विकेट लिए। इस लिहाज से टीम को उनका एक विकेट 6.25 करोड़ रुपए का पड़ा।

13 मैच में एक भी छक्का नहीं लगा सके मैक्सवेल
सबसे हैरान करने वाली बात किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के लिए रही। उन्होंने 10.75 करोड़ रुपए खर्च कर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ऑलराउंडर ग्लेन मैक्सवेल को खरीदा था, लेकिन उन्होंने 13 मैच में सिर्फ 108 रन बनाए और 3 ही विकेट लिए। चौंकाने वाली बात है कि वे एक भी छक्का नहीं लगा सके। फ्रेंचाइजी को उनका एक विकेट 3.58 करोड़ और एक रन 9.95 लाख रुपए का पड़ा।

