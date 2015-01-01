पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

IPL में टीवी फैंस का रिकॉर्ड:कोरोना के बीच 28% ज्यादा व्यूअरशिप बढ़ी, ओपनिंग मैच 20 करोड़ लोगों ने देखा था

दुबईएक घंटा पहले
IPL सीजन-13 के फाइनल में मुंबई इंडियंस ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को हराकर 5वीं बार खिताब जीता। यह मैच 10 नवंबर को खेला गया।

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) का 13वां सीजन कोरोना के कारण बिना दर्शकों के यूएई में खेला गया। इस दौरान मैदान पर खिलाड़ियों ने कई बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स बनाए। इनके अलावा एक रिकॉर्ड घर बैठे फैंस ने भी बनाया है। पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार रिकॉर्ड-तोड़ 28% व्यूअरशिप बढ़ी है। इस बार टूर्नामेंट का ओपनिंग मैच भी रिकॉर्ड 20 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने देखा था।

इस बार बायो-सिक्योर माहौल में खेले गए टूर्नामेंट में 8 टीमों के बीच फाइनल समेत 60 मैच खेले गए। फाइनल में मुंबई इंडियंस ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को हराकर 5वीं बार खिताब जीता है।

IPL को हमेशा वर्ल्ड क्लास बनाने की कोशिश की: चेयरमैन
IPL चेयरमैन बृजेश पटेल ने कहा- अपने फैंस के लिए IPL ने हमेशा ही इस स्पोर्ट्स इवेंट को वर्ल्ड क्लास बनाने की कोशिश की है। टूर्नामेंट को डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर भी अच्छा सपोर्ट मिला है। यह देखकर खुशी होती है।

मुंबई और राजस्थान टीम डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए फैंस से जुड़ी
कोरोना के बीच टूर्नामेंट को रोमांचक बनाने के लिए बोर्ड ने स्टेडियम में वर्चुअल फैंस दिखाने की व्यवस्था की थी। स्टेडियम में बड़ी स्क्रींस लगाई गई थीं, जिसमें फैंस और चीयरलीडर्स के रिकॉर्डेड वीडियो भी दिखाए गए थे। अपने फैंस को जोड़ने के लिए मुंबई इंडियंस और राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने अपने-अपने डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म भी लॉन्च किए थे।

20 करोड़ से ज्यादा फैंस ने ओपनिंग मैच देखा
IPL के 13वें सीजन का ओपनिंग मैच 20 करोड़ से ज्यादा दर्शकों ने टीवी पर देखा था। तब बीसीसीआई सचिव जय शाह ने BARC इंडिया (ब्रॉडकास्ट ऑडियंस रिसर्च काउंसिल) की रेटिंग का हवाला देते हुए यह जानकारी दी थी। देश में किसी भी खेल लीग के ओपनिंग मैच का यह सबसे बड़ा आंकड़ा था।

शुरुआती 32 मैच के बाद व्यूअरशिप 30% ज्यादा थी
बार्क ने बताया था कि सीजन के शुरुआती 32 मैच के बाद व्यूअरशिप पिछले सीजन की तुलना में 30% ज्यादा थी। इन 32 मैचों को रिकॉर्ड 36.1 करोड़ लोगों ने देखा था। प्रति मैच देखने का समय 730 करोड़ मिनट रहा, जबकि आईपीएल-12 में 35 मैच के बाद यह 560 करोड़ मिनट रहा था। इस साल फैंस ने प्रति मैच 42 मिनट औसत समय बिताया। जबकि पिछले साल यह 37 मिनट था। यानी औसत समय बिताने में 15% की बढ़त हुई।

