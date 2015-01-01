पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अयाज मेमन की कलम से:सही कॉम्बिनेशन चुनना कोहली के लिए कठिन

मुंबई23 मिनट पहले
टीम इंडिया के लिए अच्छी खबर यह है कि रोहित शर्मा ऑस्ट्रेलिया जा रहे हैं। हालांकि वे पहले दो टेस्ट में नहीं खेलेंगे। 2018 में टीम इंडिया ने इतिहास रचते हुए पहली बार टेस्ट सीरीज जीती। 70 साल में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ था। इससे पता चलता है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया में हराना कितना कठिन है।इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम इस बार बदला लेना चाहेगी। 2018 में नहीं खेलने वाले दो खिलाड़ी डेविड वॉर्नर और स्टीव स्मिथ इस बार टीम में हैं। हालांकि चोटिल वॉर्नर पहला टेस्ट नहीं खेलेंगे। इसके अलावा मार्नस लबुशेन 2019 एशेज से अपनी छाप छोड़ रहे हैं। टीम इंडिया के लिए बड़ा चैलेंज ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बल्लेबाज को रोकना नहीं है। बल्कि यहां की तेज और बाउंसी पिच पर अपने गेंदबाजों को डिफेंड करने के लिए पर्याप्त रन देना है। 2018 में बुमराह, शमी और इशांत ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया था। लेकिन यदि पुजारा और कोहली ने अच्छी बल्लेबाजी नहीं की होती तो उनका यह प्रयास बेकार हो जाता। कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद लौट जाएंगे जबकि रोहित पहले दो टेस्ट नहीं खेलेंगे। ऐसे में भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के लिए यह चिंता है कि कमिंस, हेजलवुड, स्टार्क और लायन इसका फायदा उठाना चाहेंगे। दो अभ्यास मैच में टीम ने अच्छा संघर्ष किया। बल्लेबाजी और गेंदबाजी दोनों में कुछ खिलाड़ियों ने अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। लेकिन यह देखने वाली बात है कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बड़े खिलाड़ी दोनों मैच में नहीं उतरे। सिडनी में खेला जा रहा दूसरा अभ्यास मैच पहले डे-नाइट टेस्ट के लिहाज से महत्वपूर्ण था। दो दिनों के खेल में हम प्रभावी रहे हैं। तेज पिच पर 194 रन बनाकर हम मैच से बाहर हो गए थे। लेकिन गेंदबाजों ने विरोधी टीम को 108 रन पर आउट कर वापसी कराई। दूसरी पारी में बल्लेबाजों के अनुकूल पिच पर टीम ने बढ़त को 472 रन तक पहुंचा दिया है। ऐसे खेल ने थिंक टैंक के लिए दुविधा खड़ी कर दी है। जैसे दूसरा ओपनर, नंबर-6 स्लॉट, विकेटकीपर, स्पिन ऑलराउंडर और तीसरा या चौथा तेज गेंदबाज कौन होगा। कप्तान कोहली और कोच शास्त्री के लिए अगले कुछ दिनों में एडिलेड के लिए सही कॉम्बिनेशन खोजना एक चुनौती होगी।

