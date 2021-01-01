पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एशियाई क्रिकेट में भी भारत का दबदबा:एशियन क्रिकेट काउंसिल के प्रेसिडेंट बने जय शाह, नजमुल हसन को रिप्लेस किया

दुबई16 मिनट पहले
जय शाह शनिवार को एशियन क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ACC) के नए प्रेसिडेंट चुने गए। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
जय शाह शनिवार को एशियन क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ACC) के नए प्रेसिडेंट चुने गए। (फाइल फोटो)

अब एशियन क्रिकेट में भी भारत का दबदबा देखने को मिलेगा। भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) के सचिव जय शाह शनिवार को एशियन क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ACC) के नए प्रेसिडेंट चुने गए। शाह ने बांग्लादेश क्रिकेट बोर्ड (BCB) के अध्यक्ष नजमुल हसन की जगह ली।

BCCI के कोषाध्यक्ष अरुण धूमल ने शाह को बधाई दी
BCCI के कोषाध्यक्ष अरुण धूमल ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर जय शाह को बधाई दी। उन्होंने लिखा, 'ACC के प्रेसिडेंट बनाए जाने पर जय शाह को बधाई। मुझे पूरी उम्मीद है कि आपकी अगुआई में ACC नई ऊंचाइयों तक जाएगा। साथ ही एशियाई क्रिकेटर्स को भी इससे फायदा होगा। आपका कार्यकाल सफल हो ऐसी मेरी शुभकामनाएं हैं।'

गांगुली की जगह शाह BCCI का कामकाज देख रहे
BCCI के मौजूदा अध्यक्ष सौरव गांगुली की तबीयत खराब होने की वजह से जय शाह ही बोर्ड का पूरा कामकाज देख रहे हैं। उनकी ही देखरेख में सैयद मुश्ताक अली टूर्नामेंट का सफल आयोजन हुआ। अब बोर्ड ने विजय हजारे टूर्नामेंट कराने का भी फैसला लिया है। इस साल टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप भी भारत में ही खेला जाना है।

इस साल जून में हो सकता है एशिया कप टूर्नामेंट
ACC ही एशिया कप टूर्नामेंट को ऑर्गेनाइज करवाता है। 2020 में इस टूर्नामेंट को कोरोना की वजह से इस साल जून तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया था। पहले यह टूर्नामेंट पाकिस्तान में होना था। अब इस टूर्नामेंट का बांग्लादेश या श्रीलंका में आयोजन किया जा सकता है।

1983 में हुई थी ACC की स्थापना
ACC की स्थापना 1983 में हुई थी। इस संगठन का मकसद एशिया में क्रिकेट के खेल को विकसित करना है। इसे इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) से मान्यता प्राप्त है। फिलहाल 25 देश ACC के सदस्य हैं।

