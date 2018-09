RECORD ALERT: 10-4-10-8



Jharkhand's Shahbaz Nadeem now holds the record for best figures registered in List A Cricket. He picked 8 wickets against Rajasthan. Rahul Sanghvi (8/15) held the previous record.



