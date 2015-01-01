पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल में बायो-सिक्योर माहौल:रबाडा ने कहा-यह लग्जरी जेल की तरह, लेकिन रोजगार होने की तसल्ली है

केपटाउन42 मिनट पहले
साउथ अफ्रीका के गेंदबाज कगिसो रबाडा ने IPL -13 मे सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले गेंदबाज रहे।

साउथ अफ्रीका का अगले साल अप्रैल तक बिजी शेड्यूल है। इंग्लैंड, श्रीलंका पाकिस्तान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया आने वाले दिनों में साउथ अफ्रीका के दौरे पर है। इंग्लैंड की टीम तीन टी-20 और तीन वनडे मैच खेलने के लिए साउथ अफ्रीका पहुंच चुकी है। पहला टी-20 मैच 27 नवंबर से हैं। वहीं दिसंबर में श्रीलंका की टीम साउथ अफ्रीका पहुंचेगी। श्रीलंका को दो टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज खेलनी है। फरवरी- मार्च में ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम टेस्ट सीरीज खेलने के लिए पहुंचेगी। वहीं उसके बाद पाकिस्तान की टीम साउथ अफ्रीका दौरा करेगी। सभी सीरीज बायो-सिक्योर माहौल में ही होंगे। ऐसे में खिलाड़ियों के लिए बायो-सिक्योर माहौल काफी कठिन होने वाला है।

बायो- सिक्योर में रहना कठिन

बॉलर कगिसो रबाडा ने कहा-बायो-सिक्योर माहौल में रहना कठिन है। यहां पर हर प्रकार की सुविधा होती हैं। लेकिन इसमें खिलाड़ियों की आजादी नहीं रह जाती है। यह एक तरह से लग्जरी जेल की तरह है। हालांकि वर्तमान समय में जहां लोगों की नौकरियां चली गई हैं। वहां हम भाग्यशाली हैं कि हमारे पास नौकरी हैं और हमें पैसे मिलने के साथ ही हम खेल रहे हैं।

सुविधाओं के बाद भी मानसिक तनाव में बढ़ोतरी

हमें अच्छे होटल में रखा जाता है। अच्छे खाने को मिल रहे हैं। लेकिन यह ठीक उसी बच्चे की तरह है, जिसे चॉकलेट तो दिए जा रहे हैं। लेकिन उसे चारदीवारी से बाहर नहीं जाने दिया जाता है। यह हमारे लिए थोड़ा कठिन हैं। क्योंकि हमें एक बाउंड्री के अंदर ही रहना होता है और उससे बाहर नहीं जा सकते हैं। इससे मानसिक तनाव बढ़ रहा है। लेकिन जब हम खेलना शुरु करते हैं, तो ये सभी चीजें पीछे रह जाती हैं।

रबाडा ने IPL में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले गेंदबाज रहे

रबाडा के लिए कुछ महीने काफी कठिन रहा है।11 हफ्ते बाद IPL खेलकर लौटे हैं। इस बार IPL बायो- सिक्योर माहौल में यूएई में खेला गया। उससे पहले उन्होंने 6 महीने लॉक डाउन में बिताए हैं। साउथ अफ्रीकी सरकार ने कोरोना के कारण लॉकडाउन लगा दिया था। हालांकि इसका असर उनके खेल पर नहीं पड़ा। वह IPL में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले खिलाड़ी रहे। उन्होंने 17 मैचों में 8.37 की इकोनॉमी रेट से 30 विकेट लिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि हालांकि 6 महीने ब्रेक मिलने से फिटनेस पर काम रखने का मौका मिला। हालांकि अब लगातार क्रिकेट खेलना है। ऐसे में कब तक वे फिट रह सकते हैं।

लॉकडाउन के बाद खेलने को लेकर उत्साहित थे

रबाडा ने कहा- कोरोना की वजह से मिले ब्रेक के बाद क्रिकेट खेलने को लेकर काफी उत्साहित थे। लेकिन अब उस तरह का उत्साह नहीं रहा। लेकिन आगे काफी क्रिकेट बचा है। आने वाले समय में काफी अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच है। ऐसे में हम अपने को किस तरह से तरोताजा रख सकते हैं। कैसे फिट रख सकते हैं। इस पर काम करने की जरूरत है। मैं फिटनेस कोच, मेडिकल स्टाफ और कोच से लगातार बात करता हूं। वे काफी सहयोग कर रहे हैं।

रबाडा ने कहा- ब्लैक लाइव्स मैटर को 100 प्रतिशत सपोर्ट

रबाडा ने कहा-ब्लैक लाइव्स मैटर को हमेशा उनका 100 प्रतिशत सपोर्ट रहेगा। बेशक अगामी सीरीज के दौरान टीम घुटने नहीं टेके। लेकिन सपोर्ट करती रहेगी। इससे पहले मार्च में टीम ने इस मैटर के सपोर्ट में मैच के दौरान घुटने टेक कर समर्थन किया था। कुछ दिन पहले टीम के कोच मार्क बाउचर ने भी कहा था कि टीम हमेशा ब्लैक लाइव्स मैटर के सपोर्ट में रही है। ऐसे में बार- बार इसे दिखाने की जरूरत नहीं है।

