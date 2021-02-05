पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब का नाम बदला:अब पंजाब किंग्स के नाम से जानी जाएगी प्रिटी जिंटा की टीम, ऑक्शन से रीलॉन्चिंग की भी तैयारी

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
पंजाब की टीम IPL के 13वें सीजन में छठे नंबर पर रही थी। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
पंजाब की टीम IPL के 13वें सीजन में छठे नंबर पर रही थी। (फाइल फोटो)

IPL की फ्रेंचाइजी किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने आगे के सीजन के लिए अपना नाम बदलने का फैसला लिया। 14वें सीजन से किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब का नया नाम 'पंजाब किंग्स' होगा। इसके लिए BCCI और IPL गवर्निंग काउंसिल से अप्रूवल भी ले ली गई है। टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत अप्रैल के दूसरे हफ्ते में होगी। वहीं, इसके लिए ऑक्शन 18 फरवरी को चेन्नई में होगा।

हालांकि, नाम बदलने की वजह को लेकर पंजाब फ्रेंचाइजी के किसी भी अधिकारी ने कोई बयान नहीं दिया है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, फ्रेंचाइजी 18 फरवरी को ऑक्शन से पहले टीम को री-लॉन्च करने का सोच रहा है। ऑक्शन में भी फ्रेंचाइजी को पंजाब किंग्स के नाम से जाना जाएगा।

राहुल और कुंबले फिर पंजाब का नेतृत्व करेंगे
मोहित बर्मन, नेस वाडिया, प्रिटी जिंटा और करन पॉल की पंजाब किंग्स पिछले कुछ सालों से अंडर-परफॉर्मिंग टीम रही है। टीम पिछले 13 साल में एक बार रनर-अप और एक बार तीसरे पोजिशन पर रह चुकी है। पंजाब पिछले सीजन में छठे नंबर पर रही थी। पिछले सीजन में केएल राहुल को पहली बार कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई थी। वहीं कुंबले टीम के कोच बनाए गए थे। इस बार भी टीम को यही दोनों लीड करेंगे।

ऑक्शन से पहले फ्रेंचाइजियों के लिए नियम-कानून
इससे पहले फ्रेंचाइजियों को BCCI ने ऑक्शन के लिए नियमों से भी अवगत कराया। 17 फरवरी को ऑक्शन में शामिल होने वाले अधिकारियों को होटल पहुंचते ही रैपिड एंटीजेन टेस्ट कराना होगा। इसके बाद अधिकारियों को RT-PCR टेस्ट कराना होगा। रिपोर्ट आने तक सभी अधिकारियों को अपने-अपने रूम में क्वारैंटाइन रहना होगा। रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही उन्हें बाहर निकलने की इजाजत होगी। हालांकि, रिपोर्ट टेस्ट के 3 से 4 घंटे बाद आ जाएगी।

61 स्लॉट के लिए 8 फ्रेंचाइजी 292 खिलाड़ियों पर लगाएंगे बोली
वहीं, 18 फरवरी को ऑक्शन वाले दिन चेन्नई पहुंचने वाले 8 फ्रेंचाइजी के अधिकारियों को सुबह 9 बजे से पहले होटल पहुंचना होगा। जिन अधिकारियों का रैपिड एंटीजन और RT-PCR टेस्ट 9 बजे से पहले होगा, उनकी रिपोर्ट दोपहर 1 बजे तक आ जाएगी। जो भी अधिकारी टेस्ट नहीं करवाएंगे, उन्हें ऑक्शन में शामिल होने नहीं दिया जाएगा। इस बार ऑक्शन में कुल 292 खिलाड़ियों में से इस लीग के लिए अधिकतम 61 चुने जाएंगे। जबकि, फ्रेंचाइजियों के पास करीब 195 करोड़ रुपए मौजूद हैं।

