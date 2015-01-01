पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • KKR Akash Chopra Said Make Shubman Gill The Captain; Retain Andre Russell Russell And Varun Chakraborty Dinesh Kartik Eoin Morgen

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

IPL टीम KKR को सलाह:आकाश ने कहा- शुभमन गिल को कप्तान बनाएं; उनके साथ सिर्फ रसेल और चक्रवर्ती को ही रिटेन करें

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुभमन गिल ने IPL-13 के 14 मैचों में 33.84 की औसत से 440 रन बनाए।

पूर्व क्रिकेटर आकाश चोपड़ा ने IPL टीम कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (KKR) को सुझाव दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि टीम को सुनील नरेन, पैट कमिंस, इयोन मॉर्गन और दिनेश कार्तिक को रिलीज कर देना चाहिए और केवल तीन खिलाड़ियों शुभमन गिल, वरुण चक्रवर्ती और आंद्रे रसेल को ही रिटेन करना चाहिए। चोपड़ा ने भविष्य को देखते हुए गिल को कप्तान बनाने की भी सलाह दी है।

आकाश ने कहा- मेरे विचार से कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को ज्यादा प्लेयर्स को रिटेन नहीं करना चाहिए। केवल तीन खिलाड़ियों गिल, रसेल और वरुण को ही रिटेन करना चाहिए और गिल को कप्तान बनाना चाहिए। भविष्य को देखते हुए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की तर्ज पर केकेआर को भी युवा खिलाड़ी को टीम का कमान देना चाहिए। गिल को भविष्य को देखते हुए आगे बढ़ाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा अगर शुभमन गिल को वह रिटेन नहीं करते हैं, तो उन्हें अन्य टीमें खरीद लेंगी। वह रोहित की तरह दूसरी टीम के लिए अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान देंगे।

रोहित शर्मा ने IPL में अपने करियर की शुरुआत दक्कन चार्जर्स से की थी। लेकिन 2009 में वह मुंबई इंडियंस टीम में शामिल हो गए थे। 2013 में मुंबई ने उन्हें कप्तान बनाया और वे IPL के सफल कप्तान हैं। उनकी कप्तानी में मुंबई ने पांच बार खिताब जीते हैं।

कोलकाता इस सीजन में नहीं पहुंच प्ले ऑफ में

कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स इस सीजन में प्ले ऑफ में नहीं पहुंच सकी थी। लीग के 14 मैचों में से 7 मैच जीतकर 14 पॉइंट के साथ पांचवे स्थान पर रही। वहीं केकेआर ने इस सीजन के मध्य में कप्तान को भी बदल दिया था। शुरुआती सात मैचों में दिनेश कार्तिक ने टीम की कप्तानी संभाली। उसके बाद लीग के सात मैचों में इयोन मॉर्गन कप्तान रहे। कार्तिक ने 14 मैचों में 169 रन बनाए। वहीं इयोन मॉर्गन14 मैचों में 418 रन बनाए थे।

गिल और वरुण का रहा बेहतर प्रदर्शन

इस सीजन में वरुण और गिल का बेहतर प्रदर्शन रहा। गिल ने 14 मैचों में 33.84 की औसत से 440 रन बनाए। वहीं वरुण ने 13 मैचों में 6.84 इकोनॉमी रेट से 17 विकेट लिए। उन्हें ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर टी-20 टीम में शामिल किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें