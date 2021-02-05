पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुलदीप यादव को मौका क्यों नहीं?:कोच कपिल पांडे बोले-गेंदबाजी में कोई खामी नहीं है, दावे के साथ कह सकता हूं वे बेहतरीन लय में हैं

कानपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: राजकिशोर
इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ चेन्नई टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया तीन स्पिनर्स के साथ उतरी है। इसके बावजूद लेफ्ट आर्म रिस्ट स्पिनर कुलदीप यादव को प्लेइंग-11 में मौका नहीं मिला। अक्षर पटेल के चोटिल होने पर स्टैंडबाई में रखे गए लेफ्ट आर्म स्पिनर शाहबाज नदीम को मौका दिया गया। फैंस के साथ कई क्रिकेट एक्सपर्ट भी टीम मैनेजमेंट के इस फैसले पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं। इससे पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर भी उन्हें एक भी टेस्ट में मौका नहीं मिला था। जबकि वहां टीम ने 20 खिलाड़ियों को आजमाया था। भास्कर ने इस मसले पर कुलदीप के कोच कपिल पांडे से बातचीत की।

गेंदबाजी में कमी होती तो टीम में जगह नहीं मिलती
कपिल पांडे कहा, 'कुलदीप अच्छी लय में हैं। अगर उनकी गेंदबाजी में कमी होती, तो उन्हें हर बार स्क्वॉड में शामिल नहीं किया जाता। वे ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे से लौटने के बाद कानपुर आए थे। एक क्लब मैच में उन्होंने चार विकेट लिए थे। मैने उन्हें बॉलिंग करते हुए देखा था। दावे के साथ कह सकता हूं कि वे बेहतरीन लय में है।'

लोअर ऑर्डर की बैटिंग पर होगा टीम मैनेजमेंट का ध्यान
कपिल पांडे ने कहा, 'अक्षर पटेल लेफ्ट आर्म ऑर्थोडॉक्स स्पिनर हैं। उनके चोटिल होने के बाद एक अन्य लेफ्ट आर्म ऑर्थोडॉक्स स्पिनर नदीम को चुना गया। श्रीलंका में इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाजों को लसिथ एंबुलदेनिया को खेलने में परेशानी हुई थी। एंबुलदेनिया भी लेफ्टआर्म ऑडोक्स गेंदबाज हैं। जहां तक सुंदर को जगह देने की बात है तो मुमकिन है कि टीम मैनेजमेंट लोअर ऑर्डर की बल्लेबाजी को मजबूती देना चाह रहा होगा। सुंदर ने ब्रिस्बेन टेस्ट में अच्छी बल्लेबाजी की थी।'

मौका मिलने पर खुद को साबित कर देंगे कुलदीप
पांडे ने कहा, 'कुलदीप को एक मौके का इंतजार है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि वह मौका मिलने पर खुद को फिर से साबित कर देंगे। टीम इंडिया के बॉलिंग कोच भरत अरुण भी कह चुके हैं कि कुलदीप फॉर्म में है। कई बार टीम मैनेजमेंट को कई पहलुओं को देखकर निर्णय लेना पड़ता है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि आगे उसे जरूर मौका मिलेगा।'

कुलदीप ने जनवरी 2019 में खेला था आखिरी टेस्ट
कुलदीप यादव ने जनवरी 2019 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सिडनी में अपना आखिरी टेस्ट मैच खेला था। उस मैच में उन्होंने पारी में 5 विकेट लेने का कारनामा भी किया था। कुलदीप अब तक 6 टेस्ट में 24 विकेट ले चुके हैं।

कई पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने उठाए सवाल
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ ने कुलदीप को प्लेइंग-11 में नहीं शामिल किए जाने पर नाराजगी जताई। उन्होंने कहा, 'दो साल पहले तक कुलदीप बतौर स्पिनर भारतीय टीम की पहली पसंद होते थे। लेकिन उन्हें टीम में शामिल होने के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। उन्हें निराश नहीं होता चाहिए और अश्विन और पंत से प्रेरणा लेनी चाहिए और वापसी के लिए प्रयास करना चाहिए। एक अन्य पूर्व टेस्ट क्रिकेटर गौतम गंभीर ने भी कुलदीप यादव और मोहम्मद सिराज को नहीं खेले जाने पर हैरानी जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि दो ऑफ स्पिनर को मौका देना समझ से परे हैं।

