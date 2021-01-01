पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुलदीप यादव 2 साल बाद वापसी को तैयार:एक्शन सुधारा, स्पीड भी बढ़ाई, कहा-दूसरी बार डेब्यू करने जैसी फीलिंग आ रही

चेन्नईएक घंटा पहले
कुलदीप यादव ने अब तक 6 टेस्ट मैचों में 24 विकेट लिए हैं। फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
कुलदीप यादव ने अब तक 6 टेस्ट मैचों में 24 विकेट लिए हैं। फाइल फोटो।

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 5 फरवरी से शुरू हो रही टेस्ट सीरीज में कुलदीप यादव भारत के लिए अहम गेंदबाज साबित हो सकते हैं। इंग्लैंड के बल्लेबाज रिस्ट स्पिन के खिलाफ कमजोर माने जाते हैं और कुलदीप भारतीय टीम में शामिल इकलौते रिस्ट स्पिनर हैं। अगर कुलदीप को मौका मिलता है तो वे करीब दो साल बाद टेस्ट मैच खेलेंगे। इस चाइनामैन स्पिनर ने बताया कि उन्होंने वापसी के लिए अपने एक्शन में सुधार किया है और डिलीवरी की गति भी बढ़ाई है। कुलदीप ने कहा कि उन्हें ऐसी फीलिंग आ रही है मानों वे दोबारा डेब्यू करने वाले हैं।

अब 85 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से फेंकते हैं गेंद
कुलदीप ने 2017 में डेब्यू किया और तब से अब तक सिर्फ 6 टेस्ट मैच खेल पाए हैं। बेहद धीमी गति से गेंद फेंकना उनकी कमजोरी मानी जाती रही है। आलोचक मानते हैं कि गति कम होने से बल्लेबाज कुलदीप को बैकफुट पर आराम से खेल लेते हैं और स्पिन से ज्यादा खतरा महसूस नहीं करते।

ईएसपीएन को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में कुलदीप ने बताया कि उन्होंने गेंदबाजी एक्शन में हल्का बदलाव किया है। इससे उनकी बॉलिंग स्पीड बढ़ी है। जहां वे पहले 75-77 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से गेंद फेंकते थें, वहीं अब उनकी स्पीड 84-85 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा तक पहुंच गई है।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान वेरिएशन पर किया काम
कुलदीप ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान मिले अतिरिक्त समय का उपयोग उन्होंने एक्शन को बेहतर करने और वेरिएशन को बढ़ाने में किया। उन्होंने कहा, 'अब मेरी कोशिश होती है कि मैं बैट्समैन को गेंद का अंदाजा लगाने के लिए कम समय दूं। भारतीय पिचों पर ऐसा करना जरूरी है।'

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मौका न मिलना निराशानजक रहा
कुलदीप ने बताया कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर एक भी टेस्ट मैच में मौका न मिलना निराशाजनक रहा। हालांकि, उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि टीम मैनेजमेंट खासकर कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे ने उनका हौसला बनाए रखा। रहाणे ने ब्रिस्बेन में सीरीज के बाद अपनी स्पीच में भी कुलदीप का जिक्र कर खुद पर यकीन बनाए रखने को कहा था। कुलदीप ने कहा, 'अज्जू भाई (रहाणे) ने मुझसे कहा कि अब तुम भारत जा रहे हो। मेहनत जारी रखो, मौका जरूर मिलेगा।'

पिता की सीख मुश्किल दौर में काम आई
कुलदीप ने कहा कि लंबे सयम तक बेंच पर रहने के दौरान पिता की सीख उनके काम आई। बकौल कुलदीप उनके पिता हमेशा बताते थे, 'उन बातों की परवाह मत करो जो तुम्हारे नियंत्रण में न हो। मौका न मिले तो निराशा होनी चाहिए लेकिन जब मौका मिले तो सबकुछ भुलाकर परफॉर्मेंस पर फोकस करो। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भले ही मैं नहीं खेल पाया, लेकिन मुझे गर्व है कि मैं वहां लगातार दो टेस्ट सीरीज जीतने वाली टीम का हिस्सा रहा।'

इंग्लैंड के बैट्समैन के लिए भारत में खेलना मुश्किल होगा
कुलदीप ने कहा कि इंग्लैंड की टीम में कई बेहतरीन बैट्समैन हैं, लेकिन भारतीय पिचों पर बल्लेबाजी उनके लिए आसान नहीं होगी। रूट रुक कर खेलते हैं लेकिन स्टोक्स और बटलर आक्रमण पर ध्यान देते हैं। उनके लिए इस रणनीति को भारत में लागू कर पाना मुश्किल होगा। हमने इंग्लैंड के हर बल्लेबाज के लिए रणनीति बनाई है। अब इसे ग्राउंड पर एक्जिक्यूट करने का समय है।

