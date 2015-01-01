पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोहली को लक्ष्मण का साथ:पूर्व दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने कहा- विराट के पैटरनिटी लीव के फैसले का सम्मान करें, वह एक फैमिली मैन भी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का मानना है कि कोहली की कप्तानी वाली भारतीय टीम के पास तीनों प्रारूपों में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराने का बहुत अच्छा मौका है। (फाइल फोटो)

पैटरनिटी लीव के मामले पर भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली को पूर्व दिग्गज क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का समर्थन मिल गया है। लक्ष्मण ने कहा कि हम सभी को उनके फैसले का सम्मान करना चाहिए। हां, आप एक प्रोफेशनल क्रिकेटर हैं। लेकिन साथ ही आप फैमिली मैन भी हैं। इसलिए आपको परिवार को ध्यान में रखकर भी फैसले लेने होते हैं।

अपने बच्चे के जन्म के वक्त लक्ष्मण विदेश दौरे पर थे
लक्ष्मण 2006-07 में पहली बार पिता बने थे। उस वक्त वे साउथ अफ्रीका के दौरे पर थे। इस वजह से वह अपने परिवार को समय नहीं दे पाए थे। हालांकि कुछ साल बाद उनकी बेटी के जन्म के वक्त उन्होंने कुछ रणजी मैच जरूर मिस किया था। न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, लक्ष्मण ने उन दिनों को याद करते हुए कहा कि यह बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण एहसास है। वो भी तब, जब आप पहली बार पिता बनने जा रहे हों।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराने का बहुत अच्छा मौका
लक्ष्मण का मानना है कि कोहली की कप्तानी वाली भारतीय टीम के पास तीनों प्रारूपों में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराने का बहुत अच्छा मौका है। भारतीय टीम 27 नवंबर को सिडनी में पहले वनडे मैच से आस्ट्रेलिया में अपने अभियान की शुरुआत करेगी। भारत ने पिछली बार जब आस्ट्रेलिया का दौरा किया था तो उसने 71 साल बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया की धरती पर पहली टेस्ट सीरीज जीती थी।

आईपीएल का इस सीरीज पर कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा
लक्ष्मण ने कहा कि आईपीएल किसी भी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय टूर्नामेंट से अलग है। हां, वर्कलोड एक मुद्दा हो सकता है, लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि इसका असर खिलाड़ियों पर नहीं होना चाहिए, क्योंकि आईपीएल फाइनल और 27 नवंबर को खेले जाने वाले पहले वनडे के बीच 16 दिनों का लंबा अंतराल है। मुझे यकीन है कि वे अच्छी तरह से उबर रहे हैं और टीम प्रबंधन तथा कोचिंग सपोर्ट स्टाफ बेहद पेशेवर तरीके से योजना बना रहे हैं, ताकि सभी खिलाड़ी वनडे मैच से पहले तक तरोताजा हो सके।

न्यूजीलैंड दौरे से भारत ने बहुत कुछ सीखा
यह पूछे जाने पर कि भारत ने अपनी पिछली अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सीरीज, जोकि न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर खेले गई थी, उसमें सही प्रदर्शन नहीं किया था और क्या इससे टीम का प्रदर्शन प्रभावित होगा? लक्ष्मण ने जवाब दिया कि मुझे नहीं लगता है कि इससे कोई प्रभाव नहीं पड़ेगा, क्योंकि जब आप पेशेवर खेल खेलते हैं, तो आप पिछली निराशाओं से सीखते हैं। न्यूजीलैंड में जिस तरह से सीरीज हुई थी, उससे सभी खिलाड़ी निराश होंगे, लेकिन मुझे विश्वास है कि वे उससे सीखेंगे और बेहतर अनुभव के साथ बाहर आएंगे।

टीम इंडिया स्लेजिंग से काफी ऊपर
आस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को स्लेजिंग के लिए जाना जाता है। यह पूछे जाने पर कि क्या आपको लगता है कि यह भारतीय टीम इसके ऊपर है? लक्ष्मण ने कहा कि हां, इसमें तो कोई शक ही नहीं है। यह टीम काफी आक्रामक है। हर खिलाड़ी को अपना किरदार मिला है। ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों ने हमेशा खेल को मुश्किल तरीके से खेला है और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर यह उनके खेलने की खासियत है।

