पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लंका प्रीमियर लीग:अफरीदी की श्रीलंका की फ्लाइट छूटी, गाले ग्लेडिएटर्स के लिए पहला मैच नहीं खेल पाएंगे

कराची39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
27 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली लंका प्रीमियर लीग (LPL) में गाले ग्लेडिएटर्स टीम की कप्तानी शाहिद अफरीदी को सौंपी गई है।

27 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली लंका प्रीमियर लीग में गाले ग्लैडिएटर्स के कप्तान शाहिद अफरीदी सोमवार को फ्लाइट मिस होने के कारण श्रीलंका रवाना नहीं हो पाए। अफरीदी ने खुद ट्वीट कर इसकी जानकारी दी। ऐसे में अब गाले की ओर से पहले मैच में खेलने पर सस्पेंस खड़ा हो गया है।

अफरीदी ने ट्वीट किया कि आज सुबह मेरी कोलंबो की फ्लाइट छूट गई। चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है। मैं जल्दी ही LPL का हिस्सा बनने के लिए पहुंच रहा हूं।

न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, वह जब भी श्रीलंका पहुंचेंगे, उन्हें क्वारैंटाइन नियमों का पालन करना होगा। ऐसे में वे लीग के शुरुआती मुकाबले मिस कर सकते हैं। उनकी गैर-मौजूदगी में भानुका राजपक्षे टीम की कप्तानी करेंगे। गाले का पहला मैच 27 नवंबर को जाफना स्टैलियंस के खिलाफ होगा।

PSL में मुल्तान सुल्तान के लिए खेले
अफरीदी ने पाकिस्तान के लिए 27 टेस्ट, 398 वन-डे और 99 टी-20 मैच खेले हैं। पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान ने हाल ही में कराची में पाकिस्तान सुपर लीग (PSL) के प्ले-ऑफ में खेलते नजर आए थे। मुल्तान सुल्तान के लिए उन्होंने 2 मैचों में 3 विकेट लिए थे और 12 रन बनाए थे।

LPL में पांच टीमें
LPL में पांच टीमें हैं। इसमें कोलंबो किंग्स, कैंडी टस्कर्स, जाफना स्टैलियंस, दांबुला हॉक्स और गाले ग्लेडिएटर्स शामिल है। 26 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली इस लीग में कुल 23 मैच होने हैं। फाइनल 16 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। प्रत्येक दिन डबल हेडर मैच होंगे। वहीं 13 और 14 दिसंबर को सेमीफाइनल होंगे।

इरफान समेत भारत के कई खिलाड़ी LPL खेल रहे
इरफान पठान, मुनाफ पटेल, मनप्रीत गोनी और सुदीप त्यागी समेत कई खिलाड़ी LPL में खेल रहे हैं। भारत के वही खिलाड़ी विदेशी लीग खेल सकते हैं, जिन्होंने इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट और IPL से संन्यास ले लिया हो।

लीग पर कोरोना का साया
LPL पर कोरोना संकट मंडरा रहा है। लीग में शामिल पाकिस्तान के शोएब मलिक, सौहेल तनवीर और कनाडा के बल्लेबाज रविंद्र पाल सिंह की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है। वहीं, श्रीलंका के पूर्व गेंदबाज लसिथ मलिंगा, वेस्टइंडीज के ऑलराउंडर क्रिस गेल पहले ही लीग से हट चुके हैं। इंग्लैंड के लियाम प्लंकेट और रवि बोपारा ने भी नाम वापस ले लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें