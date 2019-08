Playing volley ball in Kashmir Valley the very first on my page Happiness is MS Dhoni Happy to see his face Million Dollar Smile Must follow @ms_dhoni_my_universe_7781 My Happiness & Emotions. Everything is attached to MS Dhoni #whistlepodu #msdians #cricket #MSDiansofJammuandkashmir #teamindia #dhoni #kohli #viratians #ranchiboy #MSDSRK #icc #bcci #ipl #indiancricket #cricketworld #cricketmerijaan #cricketfever #cricketlife #testcricket #viratkohli #msdhoni @mahi7781 @sakshisingh_r @ziva_singh_dhoni

A post shared by call me MSDian 💛 not Chaahat (@ms_dhoni_my_universe_7781) on Aug 4, 2019 at 5:07am PDT