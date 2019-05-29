वर्ल्ड कप / वार्ममैच में बांग्लादेश की गेंदबाजी के दौरान धोनी ने फील्ड सेटिंग की

  • यह वाकया तब हुआ जब महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 60 रन पर खेल रहे थे
  • शब्बीर गेंदबाजी करने जा रहे थे, तभी धोनी ने उन्हें रोक दिया
  • धोनी ने फील्डर को मिडविकेट से स्क्वायर लेग जाने की सलाह दी

खेल डेस्क. भारत ने अपने दूसरे वार्मअप मैच में बांग्लादेश को 95 रन से हरा दिया। इस मैच में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने 78 गेंद पर 113 रन की पारी खेली। उन्होंने 8 चौके और 7 छक्के लगाए। धोनी विकेट के पीछे से अक्सर फील्ड सेट करते नजर आते हैं, लेकिन इस मैच में वे बांग्लादेश के लिए फील्ड सेट करते नजर आए। उनका यह वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है।

 

मिड विकेट से स्क्वायर लेग पर जाने की सलाह दी
40वें ओवर में बांग्लादेश के शब्बीर गेंदबाजी करने आए। धोनी उस वक्त 60 रन पर खेल रहे थे। शब्बीर गेंदबाजी करने जा रहे थे, तभी धोनी ने उन्हें रोक दिया। धोनी स्टंप छोड़कर अलग खड़े हो गए। शब्बीर ने पूछा कि क्या हुआ तो धोनी फील्ड पर खड़े एक फील्डर को सही जगह बताने लगे। उन्होंने फील्डर को मिड विकेट से स्क्वायर लेग जाने की सलाह दी। इस पर शब्बीर भी मान गए। यह नजारा देख कमेंटेटर्स हंस पड़े। विरोधी टीम की फील्डिंग सेट करने का वीडियो देख सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स धोनी की खूब तारीफ कर रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने लिखा, "वर्ल्ड कप में ऐसा अब तक नहीं देखा था। धोनी है तो मुमकिन है।"

 

