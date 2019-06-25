Dainik Bhaskar Jun 25, 2019, 04:15 PM IST

खेल डेस्क. धोनी की आलोचना करने की वजह से सचिन तेंदुलकर ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर आ गए हैं। अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ धोनी ने 52 गेंदों पर 28 रन बनाए थे। उनकी धीमी बल्लेबाजी से तेंदुलकर नाखुश थे। उन्होंने सुझाव दिया कि केदार जाधव के साथ एमएस धोनी की साझेदारी धीमी थी और उनमें सकारात्मकता की कमी दिखाई दी। इस बयान के बाद धोनी के फैन्स ने सचिन को ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया।

सचिन ने क्या कहा था?

अफगानिस्तान से जीत के बाद सचिन ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा, "मैं थोड़ा निराश था। जीत और भी बेहतर हो सकती थी। मैं केदार और धोनी के बीच साझेदारी से भी खुश नहीं था। यह बहुत धीमी गति से था। अफगानिस्तान ने दो बार की विश्व विजेता को 8 विकेट पर 224 रन पर ही रोक दिया।"

सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन

