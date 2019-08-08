कश्मीर में सेना के साथ ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं धोनी

आम सैन्य अधिकारी की तरह कर रहे अपना काम

जूते पॉलिश करते हुए फोटो वायरल हुआ फोटो

Dainik Bhaskar Aug 08, 2019, 04:58 PM IST

खेल डेस्क. भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और सेना के मानद लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल एमएस धोनी इन दिनों कश्मीर में हैं और भारतीय सेना के साथ अवंतिपोर में ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान धोनी वे सब काम कर रहे हैं जो कि एक सैन्य अधिकारी को करने पड़ते हैं। हाल ही में उनका एक फोटो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें वे अपने जूते पॉलिश करते नजर आ रहे हैं। ये फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है, और फैंस इसे उनकी सादगी का एक और सबूत बताते हुए शेयर कर रहे हैं।

धोनी पैराशूट रेजीमेंट की 106 पैरा टेरिटोरियल आर्मी बटालियन में तैनात हैं, जो कि विक्टर फोर्स का हिस्सा है। अवंतिपोर की जिस आतंकवाद विरोधी यूनिट में धोनी तैनात हैं, वहां पर उन्हें सोने के लिए एक छोटा सा कमरा दिया गया है, जिसमें सिर्फ एक तख्त लगा हुआ है। वहां पर अपने सारे काम वे खुद कर रहे हैं और अन्य जवानों की हाजिरी भी लेते हैं। धोनी को 2011 में सेना की टेरिटोरियल आर्मी में लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल की मानद रैंक मिली थी।



एक ही दिल है हमारे पास ...…

माही कितनी बार जितोगे तुम इसे — Vijyendra Shekhawat (@VijyendraShekh1) August 6, 2019

Extremely proud and emotional to be a MS Dhoni fan. ♥️



No special privileges, No special protection. Because he is on national duty, just like our brave soldiers!



You don’t get many leaders like him. Truly an inspiration. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/fg72W0Vvv9 — Akash Jain (@akash207) August 5, 2019

Hats off,he is giving inspiration to youth to join army. — rishi (@Sahil92716302) August 5, 2019

Nothing special if Dhoni is polishing his shoes. This is the everyday task of any uniformed person. I know it having served in Armed forces... pic.twitter.com/oOl8hzvFxA — Prof.Bholanath Dutta (@BholanathDutta) August 7, 2019

M.S DHONI-Perfect example for simplicity!!!!🙏... infact he can buy more than 1000shoes immediately like this that much money he have.....but he himself polishing his dirty shoes!!!haters say lot of things..but he will remain in every Indian fans heart mainly for this humble💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ny1g310CA5 — msdian07🇮🇳 (@ishumsd07) August 5, 2019

This is mahi.... people loved him for his simplicity — Er. Munna Kumar (@munnacse10) August 5, 2019

Proud Indian 🇮🇳 we need more athletes like you mahi. — Suraj Sathe🇮🇳 (@itsSurajSathe) August 5, 2019

Love u mahi

Ur simplicity makes u different then other attitudinal players — Anil Negi (@AnilNeg21668775) August 6, 2019

साल मैं 200 करोड़ कमाने वाले आर्मी मैं जाने के बाद जूते साफ कर रहे है।

इंडियन आर्मी की बात ही अलग है।।। — Mr.Rehan (@MrRehan57387193) August 7, 2019

" Uttam Purush" is the word for you

Our Hero. That is what is called as leading from the front

kill it with your attitude n bury them with your smile! — MITHU (@MITHU06445307) August 6, 2019