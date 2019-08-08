प्राइम प्राइम
सादगी / सेना की ड्यूटी पर अपने जूते खुद पॉलिश कर रहे हैं धोनी, फोटो सामने आया तो फैन बोले- कितनी बार दिल जितोगे



  • कश्मीर में सेना के साथ ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं धोनी
  • आम सैन्य अधिकारी की तरह कर रहे अपना काम
  • जूते पॉलिश करते हुए फोटो वायरल हुआ फोटो

Dainik Bhaskar

Aug 08, 2019, 04:58 PM IST

खेल डेस्क. भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और सेना के मानद लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल एमएस धोनी इन दिनों कश्मीर में हैं और भारतीय सेना के साथ अवंतिपोर में ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान धोनी वे सब काम कर रहे हैं जो कि एक सैन्य अधिकारी को करने पड़ते हैं। हाल ही में उनका एक फोटो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें वे अपने जूते पॉलिश करते नजर आ रहे हैं। ये फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है, और फैंस इसे उनकी सादगी का एक और सबूत बताते हुए शेयर कर रहे हैं।

 

धोनी पैराशूट रेजीमेंट की 106 पैरा टेरिटोरियल आर्मी बटालियन में तैनात हैं, जो कि विक्टर फोर्स का हिस्सा है। अवंतिपोर की जिस आतंकवाद विरोधी यूनिट में धोनी तैनात हैं, वहां पर उन्हें सोने के लिए एक छोटा सा कमरा दिया गया है, जिसमें सिर्फ एक तख्त लगा हुआ है। वहां पर अपने सारे काम वे खुद कर रहे हैं और अन्य जवानों की हाजिरी भी लेते हैं। धोनी को 2011 में सेना की टेरिटोरियल आर्मी में लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल की मानद रैंक मिली थी।
 

Mahendra Singh DhoniDhoni in kashmir
