- कश्मीर में सेना के साथ ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं धोनी
- आम सैन्य अधिकारी की तरह कर रहे अपना काम
- जूते पॉलिश करते हुए फोटो वायरल हुआ फोटो
Dainik BhaskarAug 08, 2019, 04:58 PM IST
खेल डेस्क. भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान और सेना के मानद लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल एमएस धोनी इन दिनों कश्मीर में हैं और भारतीय सेना के साथ अवंतिपोर में ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान धोनी वे सब काम कर रहे हैं जो कि एक सैन्य अधिकारी को करने पड़ते हैं। हाल ही में उनका एक फोटो भी सामने आया है, जिसमें वे अपने जूते पॉलिश करते नजर आ रहे हैं। ये फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है, और फैंस इसे उनकी सादगी का एक और सबूत बताते हुए शेयर कर रहे हैं।
धोनी पैराशूट रेजीमेंट की 106 पैरा टेरिटोरियल आर्मी बटालियन में तैनात हैं, जो कि विक्टर फोर्स का हिस्सा है। अवंतिपोर की जिस आतंकवाद विरोधी यूनिट में धोनी तैनात हैं, वहां पर उन्हें सोने के लिए एक छोटा सा कमरा दिया गया है, जिसमें सिर्फ एक तख्त लगा हुआ है। वहां पर अपने सारे काम वे खुद कर रहे हैं और अन्य जवानों की हाजिरी भी लेते हैं। धोनी को 2011 में सेना की टेरिटोरियल आर्मी में लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल की मानद रैंक मिली थी।
एक ही दिल है हमारे पास ...…— Vijyendra Shekhawat (@VijyendraShekh1) August 6, 2019
माही कितनी बार जितोगे तुम इसे
Extremely proud and emotional to be a MS Dhoni fan. ♥️— Akash Jain (@akash207) August 5, 2019
No special privileges, No special protection. Because he is on national duty, just like our brave soldiers!
You don’t get many leaders like him. Truly an inspiration. #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/fg72W0Vvv9
Hats off,he is giving inspiration to youth to join army.— rishi (@Sahil92716302) August 5, 2019
Nothing special if Dhoni is polishing his shoes. This is the everyday task of any uniformed person. I know it having served in Armed forces... pic.twitter.com/oOl8hzvFxA— Prof.Bholanath Dutta (@BholanathDutta) August 7, 2019
M.S DHONI-Perfect example for simplicity!!!!🙏... infact he can buy more than 1000shoes immediately like this that much money he have.....but he himself polishing his dirty shoes!!!haters say lot of things..but he will remain in every Indian fans heart mainly for this humble💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ny1g310CA5— msdian07🇮🇳 (@ishumsd07) August 5, 2019
This is mahi.... people loved him for his simplicity— Er. Munna Kumar (@munnacse10) August 5, 2019
Proud Indian 🇮🇳 we need more athletes like you mahi.— Suraj Sathe🇮🇳 (@itsSurajSathe) August 5, 2019
Love u mahi— Anil Negi (@AnilNeg21668775) August 6, 2019
Ur simplicity makes u different then other attitudinal players
#धोनी हेटर।😀जो बोलो धोनी भाग्यशाली तो है भाई , कश्मीर को फिनिस करके भारत को जीत दिला ही दिया love u dhoni😘#370&35A— Raushan maHī (@Raushanmahi8) August 5, 2019
साल मैं 200 करोड़ कमाने वाले आर्मी मैं जाने के बाद जूते साफ कर रहे है।— Mr.Rehan (@MrRehan57387193) August 7, 2019
इंडियन आर्मी की बात ही अलग है।।।
" Uttam Purush" is the word for you— MITHU (@MITHU06445307) August 6, 2019
Our Hero. That is what is called as leading from the front
kill it with your attitude n bury them with your smile!
simplicity pic.twitter.com/Kho84ULXLh— Ranjith Gajengi (@ranjithgajengi2) August 6, 2019
Ab Kashmir mai pathar nahi padege— kiran joshi (@kiranjoshi2003) August 5, 2019
Kyu ki Dhoni hi patharo ko helicopter shot se #370byebye km dur fek denge 😊