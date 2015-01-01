पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुबई21 मिनट पहले
IPL के 13वें सीजन में CSK के लिए फाफ डु प्लेसिस ने सबसे ज्यादा 449 रन बनाए। वहीं, कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने 200 रन बनाए।

भारतीय टीम के पूर्व बैटिंग कोच संजय बांगर ने कहा कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी अगले IPL सीजन में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) की कप्तानी छोड़ देंगे। बांगर के मुताबिक धोनी टीम की कप्तानी फाफ डु प्लेसिस को सौंप देंगे। इसके बाद वे टीम में बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे।

IPL इतिहास की दूसरी सबसे सफल टीम चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) पहली बार 13वें सीजन में फ्लॉप साबित रही। टीम पहली बार प्ले-ऑफ में नहीं पहुंच सकी, जबकि टीम की कमान भारतीय टीम के सबसे सफल कप्तान धोनी के हाथों में थी। धोनी का परफॉर्मेंस भी खास नहीं रहा।

डु प्लेसिस के अलावा कप्तानी का दूसरा विकल्प नहीं
बांगर ने स्टार स्पोर्ट्स के शो क्रिकेट कनेक्टेड में कहा, ‘‘धोनी ने 2011 वर्ल्ड कप के बाद भारतीय टीम की कप्तानी छोड़ने का मन बना लिया था। उन्होंने इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के मुश्किल दौरे को देखते हुए उन्होंने सही समय पर फैसला लिया और विराट कोहली को कप्तानी सौंपी थी। इसके बाद भी वे खेलते रहे थे।’’

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व बैटिंग कोच ने कहा, ‘‘मुझे महसूस हो रहा है कि IPL में भी वे ऐसा करेंगे और फाफ डु प्लेसिस को कमान सौंप देंगे, क्योंकि CSK में डु प्लेसिस के अलावा कोई और विकल्प नजर नहीं आ रहा है। साथ ही टीम ऐसे खिलाड़ी को भी रिलीज नहीं करना चाहेगी, जिसमें कप्तानी की काबिलियत हो।’’

धोनी IPL से रिटायरमेंट नहीं लेंगे
IPL के 13वें सीजन में धोनी ने अपने आखिरी मैच में टॉस के दौरान स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि वे लीग से रिटायरमेंट नहीं लेंगे। किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खिलाफ टॉस के दौरान कमेंटेटर डैनी मॉरिसन ने धोनी से पूछा था कि क्या यह IPL में उनका यलो जर्सी में आखिरी मैच है। इस पर धोनी ने तुरंत जवाब दिया था- बिल्कुल नहीं।

