धोनी की टीम के प्लेयर का जुनून:भारी बारिश में बल्लेबाजी करते दिखे जगदीशन, कहा- हमें कोई नहीं रोक सकता; वीडियो वायरल

चेन्नई2 मिनट पहले
जगदीशन ने इस साल IPL में डेब्यू किया था। उन्होंने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के लिए 5 खेले, जिसमें 33 रन बनाए।

यदि मंजिल पाने का जुनून और इरादा मजबूत हो तो कोई भी बाधा आपको नहीं रोक सकती। ऐसा ही कुछ तमिलनाडु के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज नारायण जगदीशन (24) करके दिखा रहे हैं। उन्होंने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें वे भारी बारिश के बीच नेट प्रैक्टिस करते दिख रहे हैं।

जगदीशन ने इस साल IPL में डेब्यू किया था। उन्होंने महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कप्तानी वाली चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के लिए 5 खेले। इसमें उन्होंने सिर्फ 33 रन बनाए। जगदीशन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो शेयर करते हुए लिखा- बारिश हो या धूप कोई भी हमें रोक नहीं सकता।

यूजर्स ने जगदीशन के जज्बे को सराहा
जगदीशन के जज्बे को यूजर्स ने काफी सराहा और उनकी जमकर तारीफ भी हो रही है। वहीं, एक यूजर ने सलाह देते हुए लिखा- IPL में आप अगली बार दिल्ली कैपिटल्स की ओर से खेलिएगा। सिर्फ वही टीम है, जो युवाओं को मौका देती है। दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- बड़े शॉट की प्रैक्टिस के साथ बड़े हार्ड हिटर बनो।

डेब्यू के लिए 2 साल इंतजार करना पड़ा
विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज जगदीशन तमिलनाडु की तरफ से क्रिकेट खेलते हैं। बतौर ओपनर जगदीशन का रिकॉर्ड शानदार रहा। वे घरेलू टी20 लीगों में अपने विस्फोटक अंदाज के लिए जाने जाते हैं। CSK ने 2018 में जगदीशन को खरीदा था, लेकिन डेब्यू के लिए के लिए उन्हें 2 साल इंतजार करना पड़ा। उन्होंने 23 फर्स्ट क्लास मैच में 39.13 की औसत से 1174 रन बनाए। उनका बेस्ट स्कोर 183 रन है।

