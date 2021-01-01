पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson Said India's Victory Against Australia Is Truly Remarkable

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत:विलियम्सन ने कहा- चोट से जूझ रही टीम इंडिया ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया, सालों तक याद रखी जाएगी जीत

वेलिंग्टनएक घंटा पहले
न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियम्सन ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारत को मिली ऐतिहासिक जीत की तारीफ की है। उन्होंने कहा कि चोट से जूझ रही टीम इंडिया ने जिस प्रकार जीत हासिल की, उसे कई सालों तक याद रखा जाएगा। विलियम्सन ने कहा, ऑस्ट्रेलिया को उसके घर में हराना बेहद मुश्किल है। भारत ने जिस प्रकार प्रदर्शन किया वह शानदार है।

टीम इंडिया ने महत्वपूर्ण जीत दर्ज की
विलियम्सन ने कहा, 'अगर आप वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के नजरिए से देखें, तो भी यह जीत महत्वपूर्ण है। हालांकि, मैं यहां उनके स्ट्रगल की बात कर रहा हूं। भारत के बॉलिंग अटैक को सिर्फ 7-8 टेस्ट का एक्सपीरियंस था। गाबा में इन गेंदबाजों ने अपने टैलेंट से सबको प्रभावित किया।'

IPL के 13वें सीजन के बाद टीम इंडिया परिवार से दूर थी
विलियम्सन ने कहा, 'गाबा में 32 साल बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर भारतीय टीम बेहद खुश होगी। भारतीय दर्शकों ने भी इस जीत को एंजॉय किया। IPL के 13वें सीजन के बाद से भारतीय खिलाड़ी परिवार से दूर रहे। IPL से सीधे टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंची। ऐसे में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में जीत से उन्हें काफी सुकून मिला होगा।'

एडिलेड टेस्ट में 36 रन पर ऑलआउट हुई थी टीम इंडिया
भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 4 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज में 2-1 से हराया। पहले टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 8 विकेट से हराया था। इस टेस्ट में भारतीय टीम दूसरी पारी में 36 रन पर ऑलआउट हो गई थी। इसके बाद एक महीने के अंदर भारत ने वापसी करते हुए दूसरे और चौथे टेस्ट में हराया था।

भारत के 7 खिलाड़ी चोट की वजह से टीम से बाहर हुए
टीम इंडिया के 7 खिलाड़ी चोट की वजह से ब्रिस्बेन में चौथे और आखिरी टेस्ट में नहीं खेले थे। जबकि, रेगुलर कप्तान विराट कोहली भी पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जा चुके थे। ऐसे में अजिंक्य रहाणे ने कप्तानी की और टीम को सीरीज में ऐतिहासिक जीत दिलाई।

