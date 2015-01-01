पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Sports
  Cricket
  New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson's Wife Sarah Rahim Has Given Birth To A Little Angel; He Shared The Photo On Instagram

विलियनमसन पिता बने:न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियमसन की पत्नाी सारा रहीम ने नन्हीं परी को जन्म दिया है; उन्होंने इंस्टग्राम पर फोटो शेयर किया है

बिस्ब्रेन29 मिनट पहले
न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियमसन पापा बन गए हैं। उनकी पत्नी सारा रहीम ने बेबी चाइल्ड को जन्म दिया है। इसकी औपचारिक घोषणा उन्होंने बुधवार को इंस्टग्राम पर की है। विलियमसन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर किया है। उन्होंने लिखा कि हम अपने परिवार में न्यू बेबी गर्ल का स्वागत करते हैं।

विलियमसन ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट में नहीं खेले थे। उनकी गैर मौजूदगी में टॉम लाथम ने टीम की कप्तानी की थी। वे पैटरनिटी लीव पर अपनी पत्नी सारा रहीम के पास चले गए थे।

दो टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज को मेजबान न्यूजीलैंड ने वेस्टइंडीज से 2-0 से जीत लिया था।

न्यूजीलैंड ने पहले टेस्ट मैच में वेस्टइंडीज को एक पारी और 134 रन से हराया था। विलियमसन ने अपने टेस्ट करियर का उच्चतम स्कोर 251 रन बनाए थे। इसके साथ ही ICC के टेस्ट रैंकिंग में नंबर 3 पर पहुंच गए थे। वहीं दूसरे टेस्ट में न्यूजीलैंड ने वेस्टइंडीज को एक मारी और 12 रन से हराया था। वहीं न्यूजीलैंड ने टेस्ट सीरीज से पहले वेस्टइंडीज को तीन टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज में 2-0 से हराया था। तीसरा टी-20 मैच बारिश के नहीं हो पाया था।

