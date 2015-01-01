पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Cricket
  • New Zealand Cricket's Head Greg Barclay Will Be The New Chairman; Barclay Gets A Two thirds Majority In The Second Round

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ICC के नए अध्यक्ष:न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट के प्रमुख ग्रेग बार्कले नये चेयरमैन होंगे; दूसरे राउंड में बार्कले को मिला दो तिहाई बहुमत

दुबईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्रेग बर्कले 2012 से न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट के हेड हैं। (फाइल फोटो)

ग्रेग बार्कले ICC के नए चेयरमैन होंगे। बार्कले न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट के 2012 से हेड हैं।2015 में न्यूजीलैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया में आयोजित वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में आयोजन समिति के भी अध्यक्ष थे।बार्कले दूसरे राउंड में कुल 11 वोट लेकर इमरान ख्वाजा से आगे रहे।इमरान ख्वाजा जुलाई में शशांक मनोहर के ICC चेयरमैन से रिजाइन देने के बाद से अंतरिम चेयरमैन थे।

पहले राउंड में इलेक्ट्रॉनिक बैलट से डाले गए 16 वोट में से 10 बार्कले और 6 वोट ख्वाजा को मिले थे। स्पष्ट बहुत नहीं मिलने पर दूसरे राउंड का चुनाव हुआ और इसमें पहले राउंड की तरह पूरी प्रक्रिया को अपनाया गया।

ICC चेयरमैन के लिए दो तिहाई बहुमत जरूरी

ICC के नए नियम के अनुसार जीतने वाले कैंडिडेट को टोटल वोट (16) का दो-तिहाई वोट लेना जरूरी है। यानी चेयरमैन के लिए 11 वोट होना चाहिए। बार्कले को पहले राउंड में 10 वोट मिले थे। जबकि ख्वाजा को 6 वोट मिले थे। दूसरे राउंड के चुनाव में बार्कले को जीतने के लिए एक वोट और ख्वाजा को 7 वोट्स की जरूरत थी।

चुनाव के नियम

ICC के कुल 16 वोट्स में से 12 क्रिकेट के फुल मेंबर देश हैं। वहीं, एक स्वतंत्र महिला मेंबर और 2 एसोसिएट मेंबर्स हैं। जबकि एक वोट खुद ख्वाजा था, क्योंकि फिलहाल वो बोर्ड के मेंबर हैं। पहले राउंड के चुनाव में बहुमत न मिलने पर दूसरे राउंड का चुनाव हुआ। दूसरे राउंड में भी अगर दोनों में से किसी कैंडिडेट को बहुमत नहीं मिलता, तो फिर ये तीसरे राउंड में जाता। तीसरे राउंड में भी बहुमत न मिलने पर ख्वाजा ही अंतरिम चेयरमैन के तौर पर बने रहते।

बार्कले ने क्या कहा

बार्कले ने कहा, ' ICC चेयरमैन बनकर मैं खुश हूं। मैं अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर क्रिकेट के विकास के लिए काम करूंगा। मुझे उम्मीद है कि सभी सदस्य मिलकर महामारी से निपटते हुए क्रिकेट को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए काम करेंगे। मेरी कोशिश होगी सभी 104 सदस्यों के साथ मिलकर क्रिकेट को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए काम करें।'

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमद इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें