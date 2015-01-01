पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यूजीलैंड VS वेस्टइंडीज सीरीज:ऑलराउंडर ग्रैंडहोम वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ सीरीज से बाहर; स्पिनर अजाज पटेल ओपनिंग मैच नहीं खेल पाएंगे

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑलराउंडर कॉलिन डी ग्रैंडहोम और अजाज पटेल चोटिल हैं। ग्रैंडहोम और पटेल की जगह पर टीम में डैरियल िमशेल और मिशेल सेंटनर को टेस्ट टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

न्यूजीलैंड के ऑलराउंडर कॉलिन डी ग्रैंडहोम वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज से चोट की वजह से बाहर हो गए हैं। जबकि स्पिनर अजाज पटेल ओपनिंग मैच में नहीं खेल पाएंगे। ग्रैंडहोम की दाहिने पैर में चोट लगी है। जबकि अजाज पटेल के पैर की मांसपेशियों में खिंचाव है। ग्रैंडहोम जगह पर ऑलराउंडर डैरियल मिशेल को टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

मिशेल ने पिछले साल इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट डेब्यू किया था। वहीं पटेल के स्थान पर मिशेल सेंटनर को बुलाया गया है। सेंटनर को केन विलियम्सन की जगह पर वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टी-20 के तीसरे मैच के लिए कप्तान बनाया गया है। टेस्ट मैच के शुरुआत से दो दिन पहले दोनों खिलाड़ी हैमिल्टन पहुंच जाएंगे। पहला टेस्ट मैच 3 दिसंबर को है।

न्यूजीलैंड को वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ तीन-20 और दो टेस्ट खेलना है

वेस्टइंडीज को न्यूजीलैंड दौरे पर तीन टी-20 के साथ दो टेस्ट मैच की सीरीज खेलनी है। टी-20 का पहला मैच 27 नवंबर, दूसरा 29 नवंबर और तीसरा 30 नवंबर को है। जबकि पहला टेस्ट मैच 3 दिसंबर और दूसरा टेस्ट 11 दिसंबर को है। न्यूजीलैंड कोच गैरी स्टीड ने कहा-पटेल और ग्रैंडहोम के टी-20 में नहीं होने से हमारे लिए मुश्किल होगी।

