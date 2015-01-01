पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम का व्यस्त कार्यक्रम:हमारे खिलाड़ी 2021 में 43 टी20 खेलेंगे, 2019 में 30 मैच खेले थे

मुंबई
  • द्विपक्षीय सीरीज में 14 टेस्ट, 13 वनडे, 20 टी20 खेलने हैं
  • टी20 में द्विपक्षीय सीरीज, वर्ल्ड कप, एशिया कप, आईपीएल भी शामिल

कोरोना के कारण टीम इंडिया के खिलाड़ी 8 महीने तक इंटरनेशनल मुकाबला नहीं खेल सके थे। लेकिन 2021-22 का टीम इंडिया का शेड्यूल काफी व्यस्त रहेगा। टीम को इस दौरान द्विपक्षीय सीरीज में 14 टेस्ट, 13 वनडे और 20 टी20 मुकाबले खेलने हैं। यानी कुल 47 मैच। चार सीरीज देश के बाहर होंगी।

इसके अलावा टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में कम से कम 4, टी20 एशिया कप में कम से कम 5 और आईपीएल में कम से कम 14 टी20 मुकाबले भी हमारे खिलाड़ी खेलेंगे। यानी कुल 43 टी20 मैच। एशिया कप के मुकाबले श्रीलंका में होने हैं। 2019 में टीम ने ओवरऑल 30 टी20 मुकाबले खेले थे।

व्यस्त कार्यक्रम को लेकर बीसीसीआई के अधिकारी ने कहा कि यह खिलाड़ियों के लिए कठिन रहने वाला है। इस कारण खिलाड़ियों का एक बड़ा पूल बनाएंगे। इससे किसी एक खिलाड़ी पर भार नहीं पड़ेगा और उन्हें आसानी से रोटेट किया जा सकेगा।

वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल भी 2021 में होना है: टीम इंडिया अभी औसत पॉइंट के हिसाब से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में दूसरे नंबर पर है। ऐसे में टीम के फाइनल में पहुंचने की उम्मीद ज्यादा है। ऐसे में टीम को जून में इंग्लैंड के लॉर्ड्स मैदान पर फाइनल खेलना पड़ेगा। आईसीसी की ओर से टेस्ट को रोमांचक बनाने के लिए पहली बार वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के पास तैयारी का मौका रहेगा

अक्टूबर-नवंबर में होने वाला टी20 वर्ल्ड कप से पहले टीम को अक्टूबर में दक्षिण अफ्रीका से 5 मैचों की टी20 सीरीज घर में खेलनी है। वर्ल्ड कप की तैयारी के लिहाज से यह दोनों के लिए काफी महत्वपूर्ण सीरीज है। इसके अलावा टीम को श्रीलंका में भी पांच टी20 मैच की सीरीज खेलनी है।

आईपीएल और इंग्लैंड सीरीज के वेन्यू पर फैसला बाकी

आईपीएल के अलावा इंग्लैंड सीरीज के मुकाबले देश में होंगे या यूएई में, इस पर फैसला होना बाकी हैं। हालांकि बीसीसीआई ने कहा कि दोनों के मुकाबले देश में कराए जाएंगे। लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से वेन्यू में बदलाव भी किया जा सकता है। यूएई को बैकअप वेन्यू के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है।

3 साल में तीन वर्ल्ड कप होने हैं, 2 एशिया में

2021 में देश में टी20 वर्ल्ड कप होना है। इसके बाद 2022 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भी टी20 वर्ल्ड कप प्रस्तावित है। इसके अलावा 2023 में भारत में ही वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेला जाना है। यानी तीन साल में तीन वर्ल्ड कप प्रस्तावित हैं। दो टूर्नामेंट एशिया में होने हैं। एशियाई टीमों के पास अच्छे प्रदर्शन का मौका रहेगा।

