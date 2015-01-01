पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में इंडियन प्लेयर्स का डेब्यू:टी नटराजन पहला मैच खेल सकते हैं; सैमसन का वनडे और सिराज-सैनी का टेस्ट में डेब्यू संभव

मेलबर्नएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय टीम कोरोना के बीच अपनी पहली क्रिकेट सीरीज के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंच चुकी है। यहां टीम को 3 वनडे, 3 टी-20 और 4 टेस्ट खेलने हैं। इस दौरे पर यॉर्कर स्पेशलिस्ट टी नटराजन भारतीय टीम के लिए डेब्यू कर सकते हैं। उन्हें टी-20 टीम में जगह दी गई है। उनके अलावा मोहम्मद सिराज और नवदीप सैनी को टेस्ट, जबकि संजू सैमसन को वनडे में डेब्यू का मौका मिल सकता है।

तमिलनाडु के तेज गेंदबाज नटराजन ने IPL में दो सीजन खेले, जिसमें 22 मैच खेलकर 18 विकेट लिए हैं। नटराजन ने इस साल IPL में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के लिए 16 मैच में 16 विकेट लिए। इस सीजन में उन्होंने 30 से ज्यादा यॉर्कर भी फेंकी, जो सबसे ज्यादा रहीं।

सैमसन को धोनी का रिप्लेसमेंट भी माना जा रहा
IPL में इस बार राजस्थान रॉयल्स के लिए विकेटकीपर संजू सैमसन टॉप स्कोरर रहे थे। उन्होंने 14 मैच में सबसे ज्यादा 375 रन बनाए। सैमसन ने अब तक IPL में 107 मैच में 2584 रन बनाए। इस दौरान उन्होंने बतौर विकेटकीपर 35 खिलाड़ियों को पवेलियन भी भेजा। सैमसन ने टीम इंडिया के लिए अब तक 4 टी-20 खेले हैं। उन्हें वनडे और टेस्ट में डेब्यू का इंतजार है। फिलहाल, ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए उन्हें सिर्फ वनडे टीम के लिए चुना गया।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया से टेस्ट सीरीज में सिराज का डेब्यू मुश्किल
मोहम्मद सिराज को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टीम में चुना गया है। उन्हें मोहम्मद शमी, जसप्रीत बुमराह और ईशांत शर्मा के रहते पहले टेस्ट में मौका मिलना बेहद मुश्किल है। सीरीज में 4 टेस्ट होने हैं, ऐसे में हो सकता है कि आखिर में या बीच में जरूरत पड़ने पर सिराज को मौका दिया जा सकता है। हालांकि, यह थोड़ा मुश्किल लग रहा है।

नवदीप ने IPL के दम पर वनडे और टी-20 में डेब्यू किया था
नवदीप सैनी ने पिछले साल IPL में डेब्यू करते हुए 13 मैच में 11 विकेट लिए थे। इसके बाद उन्हें भारतीय टीम में जगह मिली और उन्होंने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ वनडे और टी-20 से इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में डेब्यू किया था। हालांकि, इस IPL सीजन में वे कुछ खास नहीं कर सके। उन्होंने 13 मैच में सिर्फ 6 विकेट लिए। अब उन्हें ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए टेस्ट टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

तीसरे गेंदबाज की भूमिका निभा सकते हैं नवदीप
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ टेस्ट सीरीज में मोहम्मद शमी, जसप्रीत बुमराह के साथ तीसरे गेंदबाज की भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। हालांकि भारतीय टीम में ईशांत शर्मा भी हैं, लेकिन वे चोट के बाद उबरे हैं। ऐसे में वे पहले मैच में आराम कर सकते हैं, लेकिन ऐसी कोई पुष्टि नहीं है। यदि ईशांत प्लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रहते हैं, तो नवदीप को एंट्री मिल सकती है।

भारतीय टीम ऑस्ट्रेलिया में सिर्फ 7 टेस्ट जीत सकी

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच अब तक 98 टेस्ट खेले गए हैं। इसमें टीम इंडिया ने 28 मैच जीते और 42 हारे हैं। एक मुकाबला टाई और 27 टेस्ट ड्रॉ खेले गए हैं। टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया से उसके घर में 48 टेस्ट खेले, जिसमें से 7 जीते और 29 हारे हैं। 12 टेस्ट ड्रॉ खेले गए।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारत ने सिर्फ 1 टेस्ट सीरीज जीती

दोनों टीम के बीच अब तक 26 टेस्ट सीरीज खेली गईं। इसमें टीम इंडिया ने 9 सीरीज जीतीं और 12 हारी हैं। 5 सीरीज ड्रॉ खेली गईं। टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया से उसके घर में 12 टेस्ट सीरीज खेलीं, जिसमें से सिर्फ 1 सीरीज जीती और 8 हारी हैं। 3 टेस्ट सीरीज ड्रॉ खेली गईं। टीम इंडिया ने यह सीरीज दिसंबर 2018 में जीती थी।

डे-नाइट टेस्ट में 50% फैंस को एंट्री मिलेगी

टेस्ट सीरीज की शुरुआत 17 दिसंबर को एडिलेड में डे-नाइट मैच से होगी, जिसमें सरकार ने 50% दर्शकों को मैच देखने की मंजूरी दे दी है। इस स्टेडियम की कैपेसिटी 54 हजार दर्शक की है। इसके बाद क्रिसमस वीक में होने वाले बॉक्सिंग डे-टेस्ट में 25 हजार फैन्स को एंट्री मिलेगी। इस स्टेडियम की दर्शक क्षमता एक लाख है। फैन्स की सुरक्षित एंट्री को लेकर विक्टोरियन गवर्नमेंट और मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट क्लब मिलकर कोविड सुरक्षा प्लान तैयार करेंगे।

टीम इंडिया का ऑस्ट्रेलिया शेड्यूल

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन
