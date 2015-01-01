पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओलिंपिक में क्रिकेट:द्रविड़ ने कहा- टी-20 ओलिंपिक में शामिल हो, यह फॉर्मेट 75 देशों में खेला जाता है

36 मिनट पहले
राहुल द्रविड़ ने 164 टेस्ट में 13288 और 344 वनडे में 10889 रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने एक टी-20 में 31 रन बनाए। द्रविड़ के नाम IPL के 89 मैच में 2174 रन दर्ज हैं। -फाइल फोटो

भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्तान राहुल द्रविड़ ने क्रिकेट के टी-20 फॉर्मेट को ओलिंपिक में शामिल करने की बात कही है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह फॉर्मेट 75 देशों में खेला जाता है। यदि टी-20 ओलिंपिक में शामिल होता है, तो इन देशों में खेल को ओर ज्यादा बढ़ाना मिलेगा।

इससे पहले भी कई क्रिकेट बोर्ड और दिग्गज खिलाड़ी भी टी-20 फॉर्मेट को ओलिंपिक में शामिल करने की बात कह चुके हैं। इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने 2018 में इसके लिए एक सर्वे भी कराया था। इसके तहत 87% फैंस टी-20 को ओलिंपिक में शामिल करने की बात कह चुके।

भारत ओलिंपिक में क्रिकेट टीम भेजने के लिए उत्सुक नहीं
हालांकि, ICC का सबसे अमीर सदस्य भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) अपनी टीम को ओलिंपिक में भेजने के लिए उत्सुक नहीं है। 2010 और 2014 के एशियन गेम्स में भी क्रिकेट को शामिल किया जा चुका है। तब भी भारत ने अपनी कोई टीम नहीं भेजी थी।

क्रिकेट को अलग तरह की सुविधाएं चाहिए होती हैं
भारतीय लेजेंड द्रविड़ ने क्रिकेट वेबसाइट ईएसपीएन क्रिकइंफो से कहा, ‘‘मेरा मानना है कि यदि टी-20 फॉर्मेट ओलिंपिक का हिस्सा बनता है, तो यह बहुत अच्छी बात होगी। यह उन 75 देशों के लिए भी अच्छी बात होगी, जो टी-20 फॉर्मेट खेलते हैं। जाहिर है कि इसके साथ कुछ चुनौतियां भी आएंगी, क्योंकि क्रिकेट जैसे खेल को अलग तरह की सुविधाएं चाहिए होती हैं।’’

द्रविड़ ने कहा- हाल ही में हमने मुश्किल समय में भी IPL को भी सफल होते देखा है। यदि आप वेन्यू पर सभी प्रकार की जरूरी सुविधाओं की व्यवस्था करते हैं, तो यह भी मुमकिन है। यदि शेड्यूल के साथ आगे बढ़ा जाए तो यह मुमकिन हो सकता है। मैं मानता हूं कि क्रिकेट को भी ओलिंपिक में शामिल होने के लिए अपनी ओर से कुछ कोशिश करनी होगी। इसमें कुछ वक्त लग सकता है, लेकिन नामुकिन नहीं है।

