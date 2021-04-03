पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेवतिया की नई पारी:IPL के 13वें सीजन में एक ओवर में 5 छक्के मारने वाले राहुल ने रिद्धि के साथ सगाई की, फोटो भी शेयर किया

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
राहुल तेवतिया और रिद्धी पन्नू (दाएं)। - Dainik Bhaskar
राजस्थान रॉयल्स के ऑलराउंडर राहुल तेवतिया ने बुधवार को रिद्धि पन्नू से सगाई कर ली। राहुल ने रिद्धि के साथ सगाई की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर भी शेयर की। IPL के 13वें सीजन में राजस्थान रॉयल्स से खेलते हुए राहुल ने किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के खिलाफ एक ओवर में 5 छक्के लगाए थे। इस मैच के बाद वह सुर्खियों में आ गए थे। उनकी इस पारी की बदौलत राजस्थान ने 224 रन के लक्ष्य को तीन गेंद रहते हासिल कर लिया था। तेवतिया ने 31 गेंदों पर 53 रन की पारी खेली थी।

सगाई के दौरान राहुल तेवतिया और रिद्धि पन्नू।
नीतीश राणा भी सगाई सेरेमनी में रहे मौजूद
राहुल की सगाई सेरेमनी में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के नीतीश राणा भी मौजूद रहे। पिछले एक साल में शादी करने वालों में युजवेंद्र चहल, वरुण चक्रवर्ती, हार्दिक पांड्या और जयदेव उनादकट शामिल हैं। हालांकि, राहुल शादी कब करेंगे, इस बारे में अभी कोई पुष्टि नहीं हो सकी है।

राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने राहुल को रिटेन किया
राहुल IPL के 14वें सीजन में राजस्थान की ओर से ही खेलेंगे। IPL निलामी से पहले उन्हें फ्रेंचाइजी ने रिटेन किया था। राहुल ने 2020 IPL में 42.50 की औसत और 139.34 की स्ट्राइक रेट से 255 रन बनाए थे। उन्होंने गेंदबाजी में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया और 7.09 की इकोनॉमी से 10 विकेट लिए थे।

रिद्धि पन्नू और राहुल तेवतिया।
2014 सीजन से IPL में किया था डेब्यू
राहुल ने 2014 में IPL में डेब्यू किया था। वह अब तक 3 टीमों के लिए खेल चुके हैं। 2014 में वे राजस्थान रॉयल्स से खेले। इसके बाद 2017 में किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने उन्हें खरीदा। फिर वह 2 साल दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के लिए खेले। 2020 में एकबार फिर राजस्थान ने उन्हें अपनी टीम में शामिल किया। वह हरियाणा से फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट खेलते हैं।

